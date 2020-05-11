The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Wall collapse uncovers mural from Israeli War of Independence

A mural drawn by an Israeli soldier in the midst of the 1948 Israeli War of Independence was uncovered after a wall collapsed amid construction work in the city of Mevaseret Zion.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 11, 2020 01:59
A JEWISH solider stands guard outside a building days after the British Mandate ended in 1948 (photo credit: REUTERS)
A JEWISH solider stands guard outside a building days after the British Mandate ended in 1948
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A mural drawn by an Israeli soldier in the midst of the 1948 Israeli War of Independence was uncovered Sunday, after a wall collapsed amid construction work in the city of Mevaseret Zion, outside of Jerusalem, according to a Ynet report. 
The mural was discovered on an old house formerly owned by Palestinians in the village of Al-Qastal, which was later captured by Israeli forces in April 1948 during operation ‘Nachshon.’ Following heavy losses, the village was abandoned by Arab forces and residents. The area is also the site where Abd al-Qadr al-Husseini, commander of Arab military forces in the region, was killed in battle, later becoming a popular tourist and heritage site frequented by visitors. 
While construction was being carried out at the area, a stone fence collapse revealed the mural and the remains of the house to local workers. The mural bears a similarity to the front page of "Al HaMishmar,” a daily newspaper published from 1943 to 1995. 
"The village of Qalunya was conquered; the Qastal is in our hands," is written on the mural, depicting a painting of IDF forces ascending a castle fortress. 
Following the discovery, the mural was removed and has been placed in storage until construction is finished at the Heritage Center in Mevaseret Zion. 
The Council for Conservation of Heritage Sites, an organization that manages heritage sites in Israel, is meanwhile searching for the painter or any members of his army unit. 
“We consider preserving the legacy of the struggle for Israeli independence and its protection a very important value, and we will work together with the local council to rescue and preserve the discovery," said Omri Shalmon, executive director of the Council for Conservation of Heritage Sites in Israel.  
Yoram Shimon, Head of the Mevaseret Zion municipality, added that “we assume the mural was painted by a soldier who was part of the battle of Al-Qastal and Qalunya. It is possible that the soldier served in the Palmach or the Etzioni Brigade which captured the castle and guarded it after a difficult battle.” 
“The soldier painted the mural on an Arab house that was buried and destroyed. We estimate the painting was buried over 70 years ago. This is a very important historical finding. There are no other findings like this in the area. We would love to find out who painted the painting. If they are alive they should be around 90 today."


