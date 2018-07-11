Was a Japanese Holocaust savior snubbed by Yad Vashem?

Japanese General Kiichiro Higuchi.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Japanese General Kiichiro Higuchi was responsible for saving the lives of manyJews who, thanks to him, where able to escape from Europe to the USSR and from there to Manchuria. Yet unlike Japanese Righteous Among the Nations Chiune Sugihara the general is not well known, claims his grandson.
"My dream is to plant a tree to honor my grandfather in Yad Vashem," said Prof Ryoichi Higuchi, the grandson of general Higuchi, who is now visiting Israel and holds interviews with Jewish families who reside in Israel and were established by Holocaust survivors his grandfather, he strongly believes, saved.
The Japanese embassy in Israel stated that they are in touch with Yad Vashem since 2005, when Prof Higuchi appealed to them, and that Yad Vashem claims that they researched the matter and could not verify all the claims made by the applicant.
For example, Yad Vashem asks, if general Higuchi was indeed rebuked by the Japanese authorities for saving Jews, why can't they find any records of it in the Japanese archives?
Yad Vashem also stated that the process is very lengthy as it involves many steps meant to verify the claims made.
General Higuchi served as the commander of the Japanese-occupied Chinese Harbin Special Branch between 1937-1938 and during the Otpor incident of 1938 gave Jewish refugees stranded in Otpor, then in the USSR, entry into the Japanese-created state of Manchukuo which existed in parts of China and Mongolia at the time.
The Jewish refugees were allowed to enter Japan itself later on.