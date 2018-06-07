Watch: IAF drills deep-Gaza raids, day before border standoff

Ahead of expected violence along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip on Friday, the Israeli Air Force concluded a three-week long exercise on Thursday - which included bombing raids in Gaza - in preparation for war in the North and South.



The aerial drill included hundreds of aircraft from combat squadrons as well as helicopters which trained at day and night. The IDF released footage from the drill a day before tens of thousands of Palestinians are expected to converge on the Israeli-Gaza border as part of the Naksa Day protests. The Palestinians are reportedly preparing to launch hundreds of "terror kites" across the border. The kites, which carry incendiary devices, have already burned thousands of dunams of agriculture land in Israel.





According to the IDF spokesperson's unit, training exercises "focused on increasing the soldiers' readiness" in a variety of scenarios as well as responding to frequent attacks within a short period of time and providing air support to ground forces.In addition to active personnel, a number of reservists from a variety of different ranks participated in the exercise as technical staff.In a statement from the commander and pilot of the 69th squadron stated: "During the past 24 hours, the squadron was practicing attacking targets in the Gaza Strip as part of a wide-ranging exercise in the air force. We assisted the ground forces in their maneuvering during the fighting. The planes are capable of carrying accurate bombs on them with the ability to attack a large number of targets in a short time."The commander of the 105th squadron: "My squadron today returned from a mission in Gaza. We met all the objectives we set for ourselves, in full coordination with the Southern Command and with the air force's coordination and control organizations. We have successfully met all these challenges and we are ready for any threat."