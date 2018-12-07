WATCH: Intense floods across Israel, families evacuated by boats

Israelis rescued from floods with boats / Police Spokesperson Unit
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Heavy rains caused intense flooding across the country on Friday, leading emergency services to evacuate 25 families in Ahi'ezer via boats. There were no casualties.
The Israeli Water Authority said that this is the most powerful downpour since January 2013.
"This is a rare flooding event that takes place once in a decade," the authority said.
A large sea turtle lost its way due to the floods near Ashkelon and was found on its back by photographer Eddi Israel in a state of extenuation. Israel alerted the Park Authority services and they rescued the animal, which has received medical attention.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>