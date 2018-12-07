50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

WATCH: Intense floods across Israel, families evacuated by boats

"This is a rare flooding event that takes place once in a decade," The Israeli Water Authority said.

By
December 7, 2018 14:50

Israelis rescued from floods with boats / Police Spokesperson Unit

Israelis rescued from floods with boats / Police Spokesperson Unit

 
Heavy rains caused intense flooding across the country on Friday, leading emergency services to evacuate 25 families in Ahi'ezer via boats. There were no casualties.

The Israeli Water Authority said that this is the most powerful downpour since January 2013.

"This is a rare flooding event that takes place once in a decade," the authority said.


A large sea turtle lost its way due to the floods near Ashkelon and was found on its back by photographer Eddi Israel in a state of extenuation. Israel alerted the Park Authority services and they rescued the animal, which has received medical attention.

