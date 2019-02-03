The Super Bowl explained by Israelis - [Watch]

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) forcing a fumble in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium..
Even Israelis are getting excited for Super Bowl LIII, with The Jewish Agency's BuzzFeed-style video.
To Israelis, Sunday's big event is little more than the half-time show. That's why the Jewish Agency wanted to find out what Israelis really know about football, the very American sport.
One Israeli, catching a football and holding up the foreign object, said, "Looks like a pinecone or something. The shape of the ball is really weird, I always wanted to say that."
The Israelis were asked tough questions like "What does NFL stand for?" and "What happens in a football game?"
"Tons of guys, big, just running," one woman answered.
All those who were asked struggled with how many points are given for a field goal, guessing between three and 30 (the correct answer is three). One Israeli seemingly exasperated by the guessing responded, "I don't know, soccer is much easier."
While football might not be Israeli's most popular sport, as of 2017 there were 1,350 active American-style football players in Israel. Organized football in Israel is under the auspices of the Israel Football League, which is named after the Kraft family who sponsor the league.
Super Bowl kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday -- which is 1:30 a.m. Monday in Israel -- when the New England Patriots will face off against the Los Angeles Rams.
