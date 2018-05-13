May 13 2018
|
Iyar, 28, 5778
|
Watch: U.S. delegation arrives in Israel for embassy opening

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 13, 2018 12:28

US Presidential Delegation arrives in Israel for the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem (Credit: Ziv Sokolov/ US Embassy in Tel Aviv)



The U.S. Presidential Delegation arrived in Israel on Sunday afternoon ahead of the opening of the country's embassy in Jerusalem, scheduled for Monday.

Ambassador David Friedman, along with two embassy workers, greeted the delegation, which consisted of President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan.

Several other American politicians will be attending the ceremony, but are arriving separately. Senators Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Don Heller and Mike Lee are expected to attend. Former senator Joe Lieberman is in Israel as well for the event.


