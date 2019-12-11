Wertheims take over majority of Mizrahi Bank

Bank of Israel announced Wednesday that David Wertheim and Drorit Wertheim have officially become the majority stockholders in Mizrachi Bank.The two joined the bank’s shareholders in December 2016, but according to Israeli law had to undergo a trial period until this week. Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron approved the permanent majority permit on Wednesday.They are joined by Eyal Ofer who is also a significant shareholder in the bank.Yaron’s decision was made possible after David Wertheim completed the sale of stock he had in Alony Hetz, a real estate and development company. This was due to Israeli anti-monopoly rules.“Unfortunately an impressive partnership of more than 20 years with Alony Hetz came to an end and if it had been up to me I would have continued serving as the majority sharehold of the company which I have complete faith in,” David Wertheim said.