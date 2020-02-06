The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
What did Trump expect from the Palestinian street? - analysis

It may have taken a week but the writing was on the wall.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
FEBRUARY 6, 2020 16:32
Israeli border police throws tear gas during clashes near Ramallah (REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman) (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
Israeli border police throws tear gas during clashes near Ramallah (REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman)
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
With the release of US President Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century” plan, there was no way around the violence which broke out in the West Bank and Jerusalem.
The IDF has been on heightened alert in the West Bank since the release on January 28th and deployed additional troops to the area- six battalions as well as attached combat battalions to every regional brigade able to respond to attacks and violent riots.
It was a necessary move as there have been daily clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinians since, including deadly riots.
Three Palestinians have been killed in less than 24 hours by Israeli fire: 17-year-old Mohammed al-Haddad was killed in Hebron,19 year-old Yazan Abu Tabikh and Sgt. Tarek Badwan- a Palestinian police officer who was shot while in uniform posing no risk to troops- in Jenin.
Another man from northern Israel was shot dead after he opened fire towards Israeli border police officer outside the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.
On Thursday morning, after a vehicular ramming attack in central Jerusalem injured 12 Golani troops, including one critically, IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hildai Zilberman told reporters that “we are experiencing a relatively violent week.”
The driver succeeded in fleeing the scene.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was "only a matter of time" before the perpetrator of the attack was caught.
"Terror will not overwhelm us, we will win,” he said.
Meanwhile, Hamas applauded the attack, saying that "the spreading resistance and clashes by our people in the West Bank and their resistance in the heart of occupied Jerusalem is an active response against the destructive Trump deal."
Later on Thursday afternoon, another Israeli soldier was lightly wounded in a drive-by shooting near the West Bank settlement of Dolev. It was a miracle, the bullet skimmed the back of his helmet.
That puts the total number of deaths at 4 with hundreds more, both Palestinian and Israeli, injured.
What was Trump thinking? That his deal would see Palestinians in the street throwing flowers and candy at Israeli troops rather than Molotov cocktails and bullets?
While the Palestinian street does not want another Intifada, an uprising of violence against Israel, Palestinians will not stay home, either. Especially young people.
The riots and violence against Israeli forces are not large and organized by groups like Hamas or other terror organizations, rather small groups of Palestinian youths. The shooting attacks like the ones in Jerusalem and outside Dolev were likely perpetrated by lone wolves.
Lone wolf attacks, the IDF has admitted, are much more challenging to thwart than attacks planned by groups. If you don’t have an organization, you don’t have the signature of preparedness. Despite the challenges, the great majority of attacks are nonetheless thwarted by security forces.
But, the high number of attacks in such a short amount of time indicate the flames of violence are growing in the West Bank. And as long as Palestinians have no hope and have nothing to lose they are easy pickings for terror groups to radicalize and use to carry out more violence.
The volcano that has been rumbling for months is coming closer and closer to exploding.


