Coronavirus and preexisting medical conditions: Which ones kill?

A third of the Israeli population suffers from one of these diseases, which puts a great amount of the public at risk.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 1, 2020 14:47
Israeli Magen David Adom medical team members transfer an Israeli man, suspected of being Covid-19 positive, in the Ultra-Orthodox Jewish city of Bnei Brak, March 31, 2020. (photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)
Israeli Magen David Adom medical team members transfer an Israeli man, suspected of being Covid-19 positive, in the Ultra-Orthodox Jewish city of Bnei Brak, March 31, 2020.
(photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)
Some of the preexisting medical conditions from which many coronavirus victims suffer are sometimes those that about a third of the population over the age of 40 are dealing with, such as diabetes, heart disease and hypertension, according to a study by Israel Hayom.
The tragic deaths of the two youngest Israeli patients to date who have passed away from coronavirus on Monday - Tamar Peretz Levy (49), mother of four-year-old twins, and Pazit Babian (50), mother of three - were reported as, "both women suffered from preexisting conditions."
Israel Hayom conducted a test that revealed that all 21 people who have died from coronavirus in Israel have had various conditions, ranging from diabetes to cancer or autoimmune disease.
"Despite repeated inquiries to the Health Ministry, and although the data is in their possession and transferred from the hospitals - we did not receive information," the paper wrote. 
Israel Hayom's test for the preexisting medical conditions shows that 18 of the 21 people who died of coronavirus in Israel had diabetes, eight had hypertension, and seven suffered from a cardiovascular disease (such as heart failure, peripheral vascular disease). Five patients were diagnosed with dementia, a brain event or cognitive decline, and four had a lung disease. Other health conditions included liver disease, autoimmune disease and cancer - each in one patient.
Two of the 18 deceased had five preexisting illnesses, including neurological conditions, one died of four illnesses, two of the deceased had three illnesses, eight had two illnesses and five had only one preexisting illness.
The World Health Organization figures show that the coronavirus mortality rate for people with cardiovascular disease is 10.5%. Among patients with diabetes, the likelihood of death increases by 7.3%, and in chronic lung disease patients the risk of mortality increases by 6.3%. Also, in patients with hypertension, the risk of mortality increases by 6% and among cancer patients the risk is 5.9% higher, with the mortality rate of people without a preexisting conditions being 0.9%.
The Health Ministry has so far avoided making specific recommendations for patients with various illnesses, and only a general recommendation has been given to the population over 60 to avoid leaving home and not coming in contact with younger family members.
As to whether there are recommendations for patients with specific illnesses, Prof. Itamar Grotto, deputy director-general of the Health Ministry, replied to Israel Hayom last week, saying that "at present there is not enough cumulative information available for specific population recommendations."
"We know that the mortality rate among diabetics and smokers who infected coronavirus is twice as high as others their age, based on data from the world and research from South Korea," Prof. Moti Ravid, director of the Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak told Israel Hayom. "This means that if the risk of death of a person aged 40-49 is estimated at 0.4% - a person of that age who smokes or has diabetes doubles his / her mortality rate to 0.8%."
Ravid added, "The biggest risk group for coronavirus mortality is that of people with respiratory deprivation who manifest themselves with chronic lungs illnesses or asthma. These are people whose ability to oxidize the body is poor in the first place. The other major group is heart disease, they also impair the respiratory capacity of the lungs. In addition, we see that in about a third of the cases, the coronavirus attacks the heart and causes myocarditis that can cause serious damage.
"Anyone who previously had heart attacks may not be able to withstand coronavirus," he told the Hebrew paper. "The public is largely confused, especially among the chronically ill. It is important to know that there are also patients with chronic diseases such as liver or kidney disease, organ transplant patients, patients with autoimmune diseases and also people in chemotherapy and after it who are also at risk."


