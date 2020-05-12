The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Who's afraid of a haredi Diaspora Affairs minister?

Gantz expected to appoint confidante Omer Yankelevich

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MAY 12, 2020 12:50
Omer Yankelevich
After the first reports were broadcast about Blue and White leader Benny Gantz earmarking the Diaspora Affairs portfolio for MK Omer Yankelevich, who is a haredi (ultra-Orthodox) resident of Beit Shemesh, the leaders of the pluralist movements and Diaspora Jewry were expected to raise an uproar.
But Yankelevich, who was educated in the haredi school system in both Bnei Brak and Gateshead in the UK, is not your typical haredi woman. Yankelevich is a veteran of dialogue groups among sectors in Israeli society and an active member of the Knesset's Jewish people's caucus, where she met Reform and Conservative leaders.
Sources in Blue and White close to Gantz told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday that barring a last-minute change, Yankelevich would indeed receive the post, succeeding current minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud).
Because the appointment was not yet final, Diaspora and pluralist leaders spoke cautiously. But Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog had only positive things to say about Yankelevich, who he said he had gotten to know well.
  
"We will not intervene in any decision," Herzog said. "We will welcome anyone who serves the unity of the Jewish people."
Rabbi Josh Weinberg, who serves as the Executive Director of ARZA, the Association of Reform Zionists of America, said that if Yankelevich received the portfolio, he would look forward to building a relationship with her.
"We would never base our relationship or our reaction to a position simply based on religion, ethnicity, sex or any other factor outside of a person’s words and behaviors," Weinberg said. "We hope that the next minister of Diaspora Affairs will be someone who brings experience, expertise, and particular interest in bringing Israel and world Jewry closer together and we look forward to working with them."
Weinberg said that if Yankelevich gets the portfolio, then "we look forward to introducing her to our movement and its vibrancy and to working together with her and her office in favor of pluralism, tolerance, and unity."
Jewish leaders speaking anonymously spoke more openly about Yankelevich, calling her " smart, caring and saying that she can actually make change." They noted that her parents are secular and she has no problem meeting pluralist leaders, unlike other haredim.
"Everyone is open-minded about her," a Jewish leader said. "No one has complained. It is important that someone like her will speak to all streams."
Rabbi Gilad Kariv, who heads the Reform Movement in Israel, said he had never met Yankelevich and was not aware of what Reform rabbis had.
One Jewish leader noted that "there was hysteria before Hotovely got the job," because she is Orthodox and had made comments critical of American Jews, but she met with Diaspora leaders across the religious spectrum and pleasantly surprised them. Hotovely is expected to remain in the cabinet as Jerusalem affairs and heritage minister with responsibility for issues related to religious Zionism that would have gone to Yamina had the party entered the coalition.
Like Hotovely, Yankelevich learned about Diaspora Jewry from living abroad. She obtain a BA in teaching from Cambridge University before earning a BA in law from Ono College and a Masters in law from Bar Ilan University.
In 2015, she established the Just Begun Foundation to help encourage development in Israel’s “social periphery,” particularly in haredi society, including initiatives to encourage and assist haredi artists and promote “personal and public leadership” in the community. 
Yankelevich's spokeswoman responded to the report by saying: "Diaspora Jews are very important to MK Yankelevich and she has been very active in the field of Israel's relationship with the Diaspora.  We do not get involved in decision-making on portfolios, but MK Yankelevich will work for the people of Israel in any role she receives."


