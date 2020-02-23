The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Will Israel’s coronavirus response hurt relations with eastern Asia?

Closing Israel’s borders to travelers from China could be seen as Israel saying it does not trust Beijing to do a good job dealing with virus

By LAHAV HARKOV  
FEBRUARY 23, 2020 22:13
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Ya'akov Litzman discuss the dangers of coronavirus on February 23 (photo credit: GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Ya'akov Litzman discuss the dangers of coronavirus on February 23
(photo credit: GPO)
In recent weeks, Israel has closed its doors to more and more of eastern Asia, starting with China, continuing to Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and Thailand, and as of Sunday, South Korea and Japan, in response to the coronavirus’s spread through the continent and beyond.
Israel is among the countries that responded most dramatically to the virus; many others found travel warnings to be sufficient.
The targets of the travel bans are unhappy, to say the least, as the reprimands of Israeli diplomats in Tokyo and Seoul on Sunday showed.
A Foreign Ministry source said “no country likes travel warnings,” but Israel is trying to make an effort to explain the steps it has taken, while trying to treat the foreign nationals caught up in the events with respect and arrange their safe return home.
“It’s an unprecedented event, and we have to deal with it,” he said. “These countries have to understand our motivations. At this time, we have to take steps to defend Israel against the coronavirus, because public health is most important.”
But will Israel drawing up the moat have a longer-term impact on its diplomatic relations in Asia?
The Foreign Ministry source said the countries in question are very friendly to Israel and the Foreign Ministry is in constant contact with their ambassadors.
“We have to make sure that after the coronavirus things will return to normal,” the source said. “Asia is very important to Israel diplomatically and economically. We have to get through this difficult period as quickly as possible.”
China is Israel’s second-largest trading partner and therefore any harm to those relations will have a huge impact on Israel.
Jerusalem Institute for Security Studies researcher Alex Pevzner explained that “the government and people of China are very sensitive to their image and standing in the world. If Chinese citizens read that Israel closed off its borders to the Chinese, it reflects negatively on the [Israeli] government.”
That sensitivity came to light when China’s acting Ambassador Dai Yuming said earlier this month that Israel banning visitors from China was “reminiscent of World War II, the Holocaust.” It must be said that the comparison not only offended many Israelis, but it also makes little sense. It is true that Jews were barred from entering many countries during World War II, but they were refugees, while Chinese visitors to Israel are either here for jobs or tourism. The Chinese Embassy later apologized for the remarks, but the incident highlighted how sensitive Beijing is to responses to the virus.
Closing Israel’s borders to travelers from China could be seen as Israel saying it does not trust Beijing to do a good job dealing with virus, Pevzner says.
And the same applies to other countries.
“No one likes to be on the receiving end” of this kind of response, Pevzner pointed out. “Imagine someone telling you your contagious.
“It was the fashion in South Korea to go to Israel, but that mood is now damaged,” he added. “It might be hard to attract these tourists again. People talk to their friends about where to travel. If everyone is going to Israel, then you might also go to Israel; if the public mood is against Israel because of closing a border or a terror attack, then no doubt it damages the flow of tourists.”
Israel has made a concerted effort to do damage control with China, including a video produced by the Foreign Ministry of Israelis saying that they stand with the Chinese in this difficult time.
“A friend in need is a friend indeed” is the cliché the Foreign Ministry source used to explain why it made the video.
“I think we calmed them, and the entire Israeli leadership showed China that we’re with them in their time of need,” he said. “We haven’t closed any of our delegations in China.”
The video was mentioned in an article in the People’s Daily, the major newspaper in China and shown on official TV channels.
Pevzner, who participated in the video, praised it, saying it is “very meaningful” and that efforts by individuals to relay similar messages, as well as groups that donated equipment, are helpful as well.
“First of all, it’s important to show solidarity. It’s a disaster, people are dying, and there is no reason not to,” he said. “These expressions of sympathy are significant, because people in China do care... This helps limit the fallout.”
If the epidemic comes under control quickly and ties mostly return to business as usual, then the Foreign Ministry and Tourism Ministry could make an effort to mitigate the impact, by trying to recreate its China strategy elsewhere, or by launching a campaign to attract tourism from the relevant countries.
For the most part, if the restrictions are short-lived, then countries will follow their business and diplomatic interests, which means that the impact probably will not be great and things will mostly go back to normal because there is plenty of cooperation, especially with the tech sectors in Japan and South Korea, that many people want to continue. And Israelis love touring in Thailand enough that those numbers will probably bounce back.
But there is a difference in ties between governments and people. Interests are important in international relations; individuals may keep bruised national pride in mind longer, and decide not to visit Israel.
And a longer-term travel ban could cause long-term damage. We won’t really know the impact of this crisis until it comes to an end.


Tags diplomacy coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The 'Malka Leifer' cloud over Rivlin's Australia visit By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Nothing has changed since last election By EHUD OLMERT
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Ruthie Blum Benny Gantz's cluelessness on US politics By RUTHIE BLUM
Susan Hattis Rolef Where to go after Israel's third election in a year next week? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 Airstrikes destroy IRGC Quds Force HQ, warehouse at Damascus airport
Heavy damages in headquarters and warehouses at Damascus International Airport in Syria.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by