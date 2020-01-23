The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

With Holocaust forum here, a slow day at the Shuk

Yet, while some are aware of the conference occurring today at Yad Vashem and its topic, others are less informed and are more focused on the presence of Putin.

By CARMEL MADADSHAHI, HANNAH HEPNER  
JANUARY 23, 2020 13:57
Mahane Yehuda Market (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Mahane Yehuda Market
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
In recent days, 41 heads of state have arrived in Jerusalem for the Fifth World Holocaust Forum to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, making this Israel’s largest diplomatic event ever.
Among these heads of state are Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, US Vice President Mike Pence, and Prince Charles of Wales. The influx of these prominent figures has resulted in increased security as well as the closing of many streets throughout Jerusalem.
Walking through the streets of Jerusalem, the presence of these figureheads is tangible. The usually packed stalls and restaurants of Mahane Yehuda Market are nearly empty. The roads are free of cars, and for many, work has even been canceled.
Gal Levy, a young fruit vendor in the shuk, sits staring at his smartphone due to lack of business on what would normally be a busy Thursday morning. He is aware of this conference’s effect on the general business of the shuk, remarking that it is very empty.
Shuk customer Yaakov Bashir feels this, too.
“The business in the shuk is weak, but what can we do – it’s a part of [living in this] country," Bashir said. "Jerusalem is used to this; every capital in the world is used to this. Visitors always come, places shut down.”
Yet, while some are aware of the conference occurring today at Yad Vashem and its topic, others are less informed and are more focused on the presence of Putin.
In particular, Israelis are focused on the potential discussion between Putin and Netanyahu regarding the possible release of Naama Issachar. Issachar, who was sentenced to 7 years in a Russian prison in October after allegedly carrying 9.5 grams of cannabis, has been a topic of debates and protests across Israel, with many calling for her immediate return.
Michal Malumi, a young Israeli woman and vendor at the shuk, commented on Putin’s arrival in Israel with evident excitement. When asked if she knew what brings Putin to Jerusalem, she replied, “Because Naama needs to come to Israel and Putin is here to bring her back!”
Though he is not very informed on the anniversary of the liberation, Yehoshua Yechzkel, another young Israeli at the shuk, is passionate about Putin’s appearance and with it, the return of Naama, hoping that “everything will be okay” – the president's exact words to Naama's mother Yaffa, when she met with him on Thursday.
Although the shuk was much less packed than usual, a few tourist groups, with which the market is usually swarming, remained. Many of them had trouble coming into Jerusalem given the extra security.
Martha Kalakova, visiting from the Czech Republic, is aware that her prime minister Andrej Babis is in Jerusalem attending the forum. She also notes more policemen in the city center than usual.
Joaquin Rodero, an Argentinian student visiting Israel on Taglit, knows that there are exactly 41 “presidents, kings and ministers” in Jerusalem. As he looks around the shuk, he remarks how empty it is today and explains that he got held up in traffic on his way over this morning.
Matthew Storm, a Texas native visiting Israel with his company, also faced traffic and excess security on his drive from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
The unusually heavy traffic entering the capital is a product of the 6,300 police officers and security guards deployed here in anticipation of this historic conference.
Despite the varying levels of knowledge about the world leaders who are in Jerusalem, most Israelis seem to know that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz-Birkenau liberation, and feel that this forum is very important.
“The discussions happening today are very important; we cannot ignore it," Bashir said, adding that the Holocaust is "one of the most important things that has occurred in the past 75 years. Millions of people died – it wasn’t one or two."
Although this event has proven to significantly slow shuk business and create some difficulty with regards to transportation, it marks Israel’s largest diplomatic conference to date. Not only is today important because of the sheer number of figureheads in attendance, but it has managed to bring world leaders together as a reminder of the tragedies that occurred 75 years ago, uniting nations from around the world.


Tags auschwitz Holocaust Vladimir Putin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A powerful message at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog Honoring Holocaust victims means fighting antisemitism By ISAAC HERZOG
Gershon Baskin Prejudices and ignorance among Israeli settlers in the West Bank By GERSHON BASKIN
Irwin Cotler Auschwitz 75 years later: Universal lessons By IRWIN COTLER
Douglas Bloomfield Senate Republicans are Trump's Kool-Aid soldiers By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
3 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
4 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
5 Iranian MP announces $3 million award for 'whoever kills Trump'
President Donald Trump speaks as he welcomes Paraguay s President Mario Abdo Benitez to the White House in the Oval Office on December 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by