With Holocaust forum here, a slow day at the Shuk

In recent days, 41 heads of state have arrived in Jerusalem for the Fifth World Holocaust Forum to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, making this Israel’s largest diplomatic event ever. Among these heads of state are Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, US Vice President Mike Pence, and Prince Charles of Wales. The influx of these prominent figures has resulted in increased security as well as the closing of many streets throughout Jerusalem. Mahane Yehuda Market are nearly empty. The roads are free of cars, and for many, work has even been canceled. Gal Levy, a young fruit vendor in the shuk, sits staring at his smartphone due to lack of business on what would normally be a busy Thursday morning. He is aware of this conference’s effect on the general business of the shuk, remarking that it is very empty. Shuk customer Yaakov Bashir feels this, too. “The business in the shuk is weak, but what can we do – it’s a part of [living in this] country," Bashir said. "Jerusalem is used to this; every capital in the world is used to this. Visitors always come, places shut down.”Yet, while some are aware of the conference occurring today at Yad Vashem and its topic, others are less informed and are more focused on the presence of Putin.In particular, Israelis are focused on the potential discussion between Putin and Netanyahu regarding the possible release of Naama Issachar. Issachar, who was sentenced to 7 years in a Russian prison in October after allegedly carrying 9.5 grams of cannabis, has been a topic of debates and protests across Israel, with many calling for her immediate return. Michal Malumi, a young Israeli woman and vendor at the shuk, commented on Putin’s arrival in Israel with evident excitement. When asked if she knew what brings Putin to Jerusalem, she replied, “Because Naama needs to come to Israel and Putin is here to bring her back!”Though he is not very informed on the anniversary of the liberation, Yehoshua Yechzkel, another young Israeli at the shuk, is passionate about Putin’s appearance and with it, the return of Naama, hoping that “everything will be okay” – the president's exact words to Naama's mother Yaffa, when she met with him on Thursday.Although the shuk was much less packed than usual, a few tourist groups, with which the market is usually swarming, remained. Many of them had trouble coming into Jerusalem given the extra security. Martha Kalakova, visiting from the Czech Republic, is aware that her prime minister Andrej Babis is in Jerusalem attending the forum. She also notes more policemen in the city center than usual. Joaquin Rodero, an Argentinian student visiting Israel on Taglit, knows that there are exactly 41 “presidents, kings and ministers” in Jerusalem. As he looks around the shuk, he remarks how empty it is today and explains that he got held up in traffic on his way over this morning. Matthew Storm, a Texas native visiting Israel with his company, also faced traffic and excess security on his drive from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The unusually heavy traffic entering the capital is a product of the 6,300 police officers and security guards deployed here in anticipation of this historic conference. Despite the varying levels of knowledge about the world leaders who are in Jerusalem, most Israelis seem to know that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz-Birkenau liberation, and feel that this forum is very important. “The discussions happening today are very important; we cannot ignore it," Bashir said, adding that the Holocaust is "one of the most important things that has occurred in the past 75 years. Millions of people died – it wasn’t one or two." Although this event has proven to significantly slow shuk business and create some difficulty with regards to transportation, it marks Israel’s largest diplomatic conference to date. Not only is today important because of the sheer number of figureheads in attendance, but it has managed to bring world leaders together as a reminder of the tragedies that occurred 75 years ago, uniting nations from around the world.Walking through the streets of Jerusalem, the presence of these figureheads is tangible. The usually packed stalls and restaurants of