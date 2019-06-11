'Wives of Lapidot' conference hosts dozens of female philathropists

Wives of Lapidot founders at the conference.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Three months after the organization launched, the 'Wives of Lapidot' philanthropic group of women are already creating changes in the community.
Headed by Carmit Naimi and founded by ZAKA chairman Yehuda Meshi Zahav, the organization held their second conference this week, which was attended by leading businessmen and women in Israel.
The event was attended by dozens of philanthropic women from the business world, who enjoyed a rich reception as well as a performance by singer Yishai Lapidot.
During the event, the organization presented its goals and activities in Israel and around the world.
The 'Wives of Lapidot' is a women's philanthropic organization whose goal is to establish an international group that enables women to initiate life-saving and life-improving projects in their communities in Israel and around the world.
