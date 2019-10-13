Woman and two children injured in a car explosion in central Israel

A bomb explosion injured a 28-year old woman, a four year old girl and a three year old boy on Highway 65 on Sunday. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics gave them preliminary medical care and took them to the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera. Another woman, 67, who sat in a nearby vehicle was lightly injured and drove herself to the hospital.



Police forces have closed the area and a bomb squad has been dispatched to examine the circumstances of the event and neutralize another bomb that was found in the area. Due to the incident and the resulting police search, Highway 65 has been closed off from Karkur Junction to Pardes Hanna.

Yarin Harbi, an MDA emergency medic, said: "When we arrived we saw a vehicle with a front part that looked like it was blown up, and the three passengers, a 28-year-old woman, and two kids ages three and four, walking next to it and suffering from mild injuries to their limbs. We preformed preliminary medical tests and evacuated the three to the hospital. They are lightly injured and stable."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });