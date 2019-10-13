Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Woman and two children injured in a car explosion in central Israel

A 28-year-old woman, a four-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy were injured when a bomb exploded in the front of the car they were driving.

By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
October 13, 2019 19:40
Woman and two children injured in a car explosion in central Israel

Car explosion on route 65. (photo credit: ALON HACHMON)

A bomb explosion injured a 28-year old woman, a four year old girl and a three year old boy on Highway 65 on Sunday. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics gave them preliminary medical care and took them to the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera. Another woman, 67, who sat in a nearby vehicle was lightly injured and drove herself to the hospital.

Police forces have closed the area and a bomb squad has been dispatched to examine the circumstances of the event and neutralize another bomb that was found in the area. Due to the incident and the resulting police search, Highway 65 has been closed off from Karkur Junction to Pardes Hanna.

Yarin Harbi, an MDA emergency medic, said: "When we arrived we saw a vehicle with a front part that looked like it was blown up, and the three passengers, a 28-year-old woman, and two kids ages three and four, walking next to it and suffering from mild injuries to their limbs. We preformed preliminary medical tests and evacuated the three to the hospital. They are lightly injured and stable."


