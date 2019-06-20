World Refugee Day: Israel's contested refugee population

Eritrean refugees hold placards during a demonstration in support of a recent U.N. report that accused Eritrean leaders of committing crimes against humanity, outside the E.U. offices in Ramat Gan, Israel. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

As World Refugee Day is commemorated on Thursday around the world, Israel confusingly has only 14 refugees, despite having over 30,000 asylum seekers from African countries, many whom are seeking refugee status.





"No one knows the exact number," Guli Dolev from the African Refugee Development Center told The Jerusalem Post, but the assumption is that there are between 30,000 and 35,000 currently in Israel.

Most of the African asylum seekers in Israel are Eritrean and Sudanese and illegally crossed into Israel through its border with Egypt, starting in 2006. According to the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, a refugee is someone who is forced to flee his/her country because of persecution, war or violence. While people from these countries have difficulty receiving refugee status in Israel, the UN refugee agency reported that on average 58 percent of Eritreans and 41 percent of Sudanese are recognized by the European Union. In other words, many fleeing these countries are considered refugees, but cannot obtain the status in Israel.

"As an [official] policy, the RSDs [Refugee Status Determination documents] are not being checked," Dolev explained. This means, that Israel is actively not going through the paperwork asylum seekers send in to request refugee status. According to a Haaretz report, out of the 15,000 requests sent to the Advisory Committee on Refugee Issues, where asylum seekers requested to gain the status of refugee, only two requests were discussed. The status of an asylum seeker is supposed to be temporary, that’s why "many who can leave, do," Dolev said. "It is important to know that the amount of asylum seekers is decreasing. There used to be as many as 60,000 Eritreans in Israel, today there are 23,500 Eritreans, according to the Hotline for Refugees and Migrants in Israel. Out of all of these asylum seekers, only 1 Sudanese man, and 13 Eritreans were formally recognized as refugees by Israel.

Israel has recognized less than 1% of those who have requested refugee status, according to the African Refugee Development Center. In 2013, to try to deal with the mass amount of asylum seekers, the Israeli government opened the Holot detention center to hold Sudanese and Eritrean men there indefinitely. The center, run by Israel’s prison service was told to close by the Supreme Court in 2014, according to Aid Organization for Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Israel.

In another attempt to try to solve the issue, Israel has Voluntary Return Department where it gives asylum seekers a plane ticket and a few thousand dollars to return home. Many critique this program, because those who would be considered refugees often would face extreme danger if they Reuther.

Over half of the Israeli public (52%) believe that asylum seekers should be permitted to remain in the country until arrangements are reached for their settlement, according to the Jerusalem-based Center for International Migration and Integration (CIMI), who published a new survey in January. While the Israeli public seems to want to find a solution to the thousands of people in limbo in Israel, the government seems more resistant.

In April 2018, Israel reached an agreement with the United Nation High Commission on Refugees (UNHCR) to permit about half of African asylum seekers in Israel to resettle in Western countries with the other half remaining in the country. Just 24 hours after the deal was announced, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about-faced and cancelled the deal.

Netanyahu said that despite “growing legal and international difficulties, we will continue to act with determination to exhaust all the possibilities available to us to remove the infiltrators, and at the same time we will continue to look for additional solutions.”

While there is no clear plan for Israel's asylum seekers today, many organizations like ARDC encourage people that there is still a way to help.

"If you are a doctor, go to Physicians for Human Rights Israel," Dolev said, explaining that there are ways to help no matter your skills or profession. In specific, ARDC provides help for asylum seekers to improve their professional and personal development. They recruit volunteers to teach asylum seekers, English, Hebrew or even piano.

However, Dolev wanted to emphasize that while refugees need help and resources, they have power and strength. "That's the whole point of the refugee event today." In honor of World Refugee Day, ARDC is hosting an event in Tel Aviv where asylum seekers can show off their creativity and talent.

"Many times they are portrayed as weak," Dolev said, "People don't understand how much power and creativity the community has."

The event is taking place on Thursday in Tel Aviv where there will be a conversation with Adam Ahmed, a Darfurian asylum seeker and author, as well as other celebrative art workshops, including the premier of the new production, "The Crazy Refugee," an original comic play.

The issue of asylum seekers is not the only refugee issue Israel is struggling with. According to UNWRA, there are 5,340,443 registered Palestinian refugees as of January 2017. UNWRA, established to deal with the aftermath of the 1948 Independence War, defines Palestinian refugees as “persons whose normal place of residence was Palestine during the period 1 June 1946 to 15 May 1948, and who lost both home and means of livelihood as a result of the 1948 conflict.” This includes the decedents of Palestinian male refugees.

Israel contests UNWRA's definition, believing only survivors who left in 1948, not their descendants, should be defined as refugees today. In 2018, the Israel government shared a study with the US, arguing that number of the Palestinian refugees is in the thousands, Reuters reported.

The Israel study was not published to the public, according to the report, and there is no current solution to the current discrepancy, which is part of the larger controversial Israeli-Palestinian Conflict.

According to the UNHCR report published on Thursday, there are almost 70.8 million individuals who have been forcibly displaced worldwide. Over 6.5 million refugees come from Syria, 4 million from Venezuela and 2.5 million from Afghanistan.

Unfortunately, 80% of the world's refugees have been able to find refuge in neighboring countries, but these countries are often poor and lack the resources to support the incoming population, according to the report.



Herb Keinon and Eytan Halon contributed to this report.

