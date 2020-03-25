World's largest prayer service against coronavirus to be livestreamed

In the world's largest joint prayer, millions of Jews are expected to come together to pray for the end of the coronavirus, in an online livestream hosted by The World Zionist Organization.
The prayer service will go live Wednesday night at 4pm in Israel, and will be held in both English and Hebrew. The session will be led by leading rabbis from all around the world, including rabbis from Rio de Janeiro, the US, and France, as well Israel's own Rabbi Israel Meir-Lau former cheif rabbi of Israel, and current rabbi of Tel Aviv.
Join the prayer service on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2700350970063593/
The written script for for the prayer service can be found online here:
https://live.pray.digital/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/pray-mobile.pdfTo print out the prayer service click here:
https://live.pray.digital/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/pray-print.pdf
Join the prayer service on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2700350970063593/
Join in on Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/829801084
Meeting ID: 829 801 084The live event link can be found here:
https://live.pray.digital/
Meeting ID: 829 801 084The live event link can be found here:
https://live.pray.digital/
The written script for for the prayer service can be found online here:
https://live.pray.digital/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/pray-mobile.pdfTo print out the prayer service click here:
https://live.pray.digital/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/pray-print.pdf