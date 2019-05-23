Wounded British and Israeli veterans to compete in sporting event

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Over 100 wounded veterans from Israel and the United Kingdom will join forces next week in Israel not for battle but in a groundbreaking celebration of family and sports.



The five-day long Veteran Games will take place in at Tel Aviv and Jerusalem at rehabilitation centers run by the Beit Halochem charity from May 26th-May 30th and will see participants compete, try new sports, and learn about how their respective countries provide specialist care for those injured in combat.

The sporting event will also include a three-day conference with leading professionals discussing veteran PTSD, mental health and recovery for families to encourage them to share experiences.It will be chaired by Sir Simon Wessely, professor of psychological medicine at the Institute of Psychiatry, King’s College London, and consultant advisor in psychiatry to the British Army. Chairing from Israel will be Professor Zahava Solomon.“It is vitally important to look not just within our own country and its armed services, but also to look beyond. Some important issues will be missed if we are solely inward-looking,” Wessely said of the event.“It’s in that spirit of collaboration that we have brought together a diverse group of medical experts and commentators to discuss some of these issues here in Tel Aviv,” he continued, adding that “connecting colleagues, friends and strangers can often have the most unexpected but perhaps the most interesting and rewarding outcomes.”The event, which is the brainchild of BHUK and the Embassy of Israel in London, will have participating veterans and their families fly to Israel on an El Al flight.The Veteran Games is the first of its kind and is funded by philanthropic donations and supported by leading rehabilitation and forces organisations including The Royal Marines Charity, RAF Benevolent Fund, Rock to Recovery, Veteran Scotland, Combat Stress, The Not Forgotten Association and Association of Jewish ex-Service Men and Women (AJEX).The entire programme is funded by donations from The Patron Charitable Initiatives, The Pears Foundation, Rachel Charitable Trust, The Maurice Wohl Charitable Foundation and The Charles Wolfson Charitable Trust.“Shared experiences for military veterans are a strong source of physical and mental healing, even more so across differing nationalities who are battling identical challenges,” said Jonathan Ball, Chief Executive of The Royal Marines Charity.“However, the experiences and battles of their dependents are often forgotten. So we are delighted that the families of our Royal Marines will meet and share with others from Britain and Israel at these Games, and will find that shared common burdens become lighter,” he added.A number of the British competitors have won medals at the Prince Harry-founded Invictus Games, and one of the most decorated commandos in recent times, former Regimental Sergeant-Major of HM Royal Marines Matt Tomlinson who received numerous awards for bravery including the Military Cross.“The transition to civvy street is hard enough but what you see on deployment can leave you with many intrusive thoughts that never go away. The many deaths of friends can take its toll on anyone’s mental health.”The Chelsea Foundation is also backing the event by providing football coaching for families attending and specialist workshops for Israeli sports teachers.“It is a great privilege for us to support this initiative,” said Bruce Buck, Chelsea FC Chairman. “At Chelsea FC we have supported veterans in our local communities for many years and have seen the healing power sports can have to overcome challenges and unite people. Our coaches will be meeting and working with veterans and their families throughout the week-long event, I trust that we will learn a lot from their ways of overcoming the many challenges they are facing every day.”Spencer Gelding, Chief Executive of Beit Halochem UK, said that his organization is “extremely proud to be a founding partner of the inaugural Veteran Games & Conference. The contribution of the armed services is immeasurable, and it is our ambition to help pave the way for best practice with regards to physical and mental rehabilitation of wounded veterans.“We greatly look forward to welcoming the UK veterans, representatives of many of the leading UK veteran organizations and academics involved in the conference. We hope this pioneering initiative will be the start of a long-term relationship. It will also be an opportunity to show the unique facilities that Beit Halochem offers to its 51,000 members and a chance to explore Israel’s rich culture and vibrant society.”

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



