Yaffa Issachar, mother of Naama Issachar, the Israeli woman currently in Russian prison, told Channel 12 news on Wednesday evening she was promised her daughter will be the first thing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin about when he arrives in Israel. Yaffa said that she was told by high-ranking officials that efforts are being done to free her daughter and it would not be a good idea to make waves during the official visit. “I don’t know what is the right thing to do,” she confessed. Issachar is in Russian prison for having been found guilty of smuggling drugs into Russia. She was sentenced for 7.5 years in prison for carrying a small amount of cannabis in her luggage.