Yair Netanyahu: PM appointed A-G in 2010 to close cases against Liberman

Yair Netanyahu made a shocking claim on Twitter Thursday saying that his father Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu specifically appointed an attorney-general in 2010 who would close criminal cases against Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman.



The younger Netanyahu said in a tweet that to secure the 2009 coalition, Liberman made this his main demand.

שאף אחד לא יתבלבל מה המניעים הנסתרים של ליברמן! pic.twitter.com/EcrtL5YpsY — Yair Netanyahu (@YairNetanyahu) May 29, 2019

יאיר, הבעיה היא כנראה שאביך בחר ביהודה וינשטיין ליועמ״ש כדי שימרח ויסגור את התיקים של ליברמן https://t.co/eYE9O8ZDlm — Amos Schocken (@AmosSchocken1) May 29, 2019

אני אגלה לך סקופ. זאת הייתה דרישה קואליציונית הכי חשובה שלו ב2009. לא הייתה לו ברירה. מעניין ספר מה אתה יודע על הסיפור? וכל העדים ש״נעלמו״ — Yair Netanyahu (@YairNetanyahu) May 29, 2019

This comes amid a major spat between his father and former ally Liberman, as the country was plunged into elections for a second time this year after the Knesset voted to dissolve itself on Wednesday night.The prime minister was unable to form a coalition government within the 42-day period allowed from the elections on April 9, due to Liberman's refusal to join the coalition over the draft law, from which the ultra-Orthodox parties refused to back down.In 2010, Netanyahu appointed Yehuda Weinstein as attorney-general after a case against Liberman was handed to then-attorney general Menachem Mazuz just months before his term ended.At the time, the police recommended to Mazuz that criminal charges be brought against Liberman.Following Weinstein’s appointment in 2010, the legal process of indicting Liberman, including hearings, took over three years to complete. By 2013, Weinstein closed the cases without charging Liberman - including one that alleged his involvement in a multi-million dollar money-laundering scheme from 2001 to 2008.Yair also tweeted a screenshot of a 2013 article from Haaretz, which discussed a list of witnesses willing to testify against Liberman who either disappeared or allegedly committed suicide during this period.Haaretz publisher Amos Schocken replied to the tweet saying that “the problem is probably that your father chose Yehuda Weinstein as attorney-general so that he would... close the cases against Liberman.”Yair rebutted saying that “this was Coalition's most important demand in 2009,” and that his father had “no choice.”On Thursday, Weinstein vehemently trashed the younger Netanyahu’s claims during an interview with Walla! News, saying that he did not know or have any contact or relationship with Liberman until he was appointed attorney-general in 2010, adding that the claims were “nonsense.”"I did not meet him and I did not meet with him, and I did not even talk to him by chance,” he told Walla! News. “The decision to close the file was given for professional reasons and was on dozens of pages, and I would have accepted it today as well. I will not relate to things written by Yair Netanyahu."Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.

