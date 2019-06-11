Yair Netanyahu: Trump a rockstar, best friend Jews ever had in White House

Yair Netanyahu.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
"President [Donald] Trump is the best friend that Israel and the Jewish people have ever had in the White House and will be remembered in Jewish history forever," said Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a segment of an interview with BlazeTV released on Tuesday.
The full interview is set to be aired on Wednesday.
Netanyahu lauded Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and for moving the embassy to the city in May 2018, adding that: "The Jewish people still remember King Cyrus the Great from Persia, who recognized Jerusalem 2,500 years ago. So we have a long-term memory."
He then went on to tell the American audience that, "the vast majority of Israelis adore America and adore President Trump. He is a real rock star in Israel."
A Pew research study done at the end of last year found that Israel was tied with the Philippines for having the highest favorability rating
of the United States under Trump, with 83% saying they have a favorable view of the US with him in office.
Israelis also were shown to have great confidence (70%) that Trump “will do the right thing regarding world affairs,” with only Filipinos having more confidence.
Trump has since recognized Israeli control of the Golan Heights.
At the same time, however, many American Jews do not like Trump's policies and have been found to be more critical
of his dealings with Israel than their Christian countrymen.
In another Pew study released last month, 42% of American Jews said that Trump was favoring the Israelis too much, while only 26% of Christians held that belief.
Another study
published last month for the left-wing Jewish Electorate Institute found that 71% of likely Jewish-American voters disapprove of Trump while only 29% approve.
The younger Netanyahu is visiting the United States, meeting with various right-wing media personalities. He posted a picture on Twitter of himself with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, calling him a "big supporter of Israel."
