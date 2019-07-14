Yair Netanyahu screamed, removed from meeting

Yair Netanyahu .
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
X
Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, burst into a closed meeting held in the Prime Minister’s Residence during negotiations and screamed that Walla owner Shaul Elovitch "is not providing the goods," Channel 13 reported on Sunday.
The alleged screaming was described by state witness Nir Hefetz, who claimed the young Netanyahu screamed repeatedly until attorney Yossi Cohen had to get up from his char and remove him.
When asked by police, the younger Netanyahu said “do you really think that cripple Yossi Cohen could remove me from anywhere?”
Cohen was disabled during his service in the IDF.
In response to Channel 13, the young Netanyahu said the testimony is “false” and that in order to save his own skin Hefetz would stop at nothing.
The police is currently investigating the relationship between Benjamin Netanyahu and Shaul Elovitch, the suspicion being Netanyahu received positive coverage in Walla in exchange for various services Netanyahu did for him.
