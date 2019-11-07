Yair Netanyahu claims daily threats as protestors disrupt NY event

Protestors disrupted a public appearance by Yair Netanyahu on Wednesday night in New York City as he claimed that he receives death threats on a daily basis and that he will not be entering politics.



Netanyahu, the 27-year-old son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in New York for an event with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, the rabbi and author at the World Values Network Headquarters. A few dozen people came to hear Netanyahu.

During the on-stage interview with Boteach, Netanyahu claimed that “ninety-nine percent of bloggers on social media are more honest and professional than Israeli journalists.”He said that he receives “death threats and blood libel to me and my family every day” on his social media pages, for which he says the media “doesn’t report and doesn’t care,” but he is grateful to Twitter for giving him a place to “respond directly to the injustice of journalists, even though they don’t respond usually.”Netanyahu said that his own path will not involve entering the political arena. “I’m a political person but I think there are many different kinds of ways that you can be influential without being a politician,” he said.While he is viewed in Israel as playing a key role in setting the tone of his father’s election campaigns and the unprecedented attacks the prime minister has launched against Israeli-Arabs, the media, the police and the courts, Yair Netanyahu said that he is not his father’s proxy and that the two don’t always see eye-to-eye politically, which they mostly avoid discussing with each other.“But just like every Israeli family, it comes up at our Shabbat dinners,” he said. In recent months Netanyahu has been participating in a number of public speaking events and is said to be trying to present himself as a sought-after pro-Israel speaker. This hasn’t been without controversy. Last week he appeared at an event in Budapest organized by a historian accused of distorting the Holocaust.Midway through the New York event, members of Code Pink, a social justice movement in support of Palestinian statehood, broke out in screams and chants, making accusations at Netanyahu including calling him a “neo-Nazi.” As police escorted the demonstrators out, Boteach, who opened the evening by requesting that journalists and activists in attendance not interrupt, said he was “astonished” and “disgusted” by the protest.“I chose Yair for this event because he is one of the most influential young influencers in Israel. I’ve asked him to inspire and address the New York Jewish community, and beyond, as my friend,” Boteach later said. “He is bold, outspoken and doesn’t pull his punches. Whether you agree with him or disagree with him, no one can accuse Yair of not speaking his mind.”Netanyahu has repeatedly sparked controversy with his social media comments and outspoken attacks against Israel’s democratic institutions and is widely viewed as one of the more virulent advisers surrounding his father. Last December, for example, he was temporarily blocked from Facebook for anti-Muslim posts.“It’s a privilege to be the son of such a warrior for the Jewish people. But it was also very hard, mostly because of the media,” he claimed. “From the time I was a boy, I saw my father being attacked by the media constantly. It started when I was five and it has been nasty ever since. I had no way to defend myself in school from older children commenting on what they heard in the news.”Netanyahu told the crowd that President Donald Trump was the “best friend” Israel has ever had in the White House.“Many other presidents promised to move the embassy and didn’t do it, he did. He pulled us out of the disastrous Iran deal. He recognized the Golan Heights,” Netanyahu said. He added that he believes Israel’s foremost threat is Iran and its proxies, including the terror regime in Gaza. “It all goes back to evil and instability in the Middle East,” he said.Another massive threat to the Jewish people, he claimed, is the BDS movement. “It’s an antisemitic movement, of course. Why aren’t they calling for boycotts of Turkey or North Korea?” he said. “It doesn’t matter the damage that it does. It matters that antisemitism is normalized. We have people who fight against it, but also American Jews who are leading it. It’s sad, but not surprising, how many American Jews are self hating Jews. It’s nothing new.”“They don’t even believe in ethics or morality. It’s not activism, it’s pure antisemitism. We will be different. Israel will never stoop to that kind of activism. I’m outraged that this would happen in New York City. Let Code Pink try to pull that kind of stunt in any Arab state. Let them try to pull that stunt in front of Hamas in Gaza and see what happens then.”Boteach apologized to Netanyahu for the disruption. “I’ve seen worse,” Netanyahu said with a laugh.

