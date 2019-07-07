Yair Netanyahu wins slander case against Aybee Binyamin

Yair Netanyahu arrives at court, December 10th, 2018.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Yair Netanyahu will be compensated with NIS 20,000 plus the refunding of his legal expenses to the sum of NIS 7,500, Maariv reported on Sunday.
Netanyahu, who is the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, won his slander case against broadcaster Aybee Binyamin following a Facebook post in which he argued the young Netanyahu keeps a non-Israeli passport for tax avoidance reasons.
The young Netanyahu told the court that his reason in going to court is to “educate people not to lie," Globes reported.
