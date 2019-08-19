Yemina prepares 'counter-gevalt' operation against Netanyahu’s campaign

As the latest election season enters into the final month before the September 17 poll, the Yemina party is making preparations up for what it knows will be its biggest challenge: warding off Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s last-minute “gevalt” campaign to vacuum up wavering right-wing voters.



The right wing religious parties know from bitter experience that generous polling numbers leading into an election can count for nought when Netanyahu’s emergency campaign kicks into high gear.

The prime minister has employed these tactics in the last three elections, and they are usually aimed at increasing the size of his Likud party at the expense of the smaller right wing outfits, usually with the message that if right wing voters want him as prime minister they should vote for Likud.In the 2013 election, Bayit Yehudi was consistently polling at 14 or 15 seats but ended up with 12, in 2015 it polled between 11 and 13 seats and ended up with just eight seats, and in 2019, the New Right party which split away from Bayit Yehudi and was intended as an alternative to the Likud polled at six or seven seats but ended up with none.Having failed to prevent the dramatic desertion of its voters to the Likud in the past, Yemina is determined not to let the same fate befall it once again.Over the last three weeks, the party and some of its senior figures have already been laying the ground work for its final campaign, implicitly criticizing Netanyahu from the right. Party leader Ayelet Shaked , together with Naftali Bennett were critical on Sunday of the government’s failure to stop the transfer of payments by the Palestinian Authority to Palestinian terrorists and their families, while she has also argued that conservative reforms to the judicial system would not have happened without her former political party Bayit Yehudi.She noted in an interview with The Jerusalem Post earlier this month that “Netanyahu always takes our votes at the end” and said that Yemina now has put a plan in place to counter his gevalt campaign.According to one source in side the party, the main part of the strategy will be put into action approximately five days before the election day itself, and will put even greater emphasis on the final 24 hours of the campaign and election day itself.Yemina’s counter-gevalt campaign will specifically target voters who vote strategically, meaning those who want a right wing government and could vote for either Likud or Yemina depending on how they read the polls and the electoral map, and seek to persuade them that the latter is their best bet.In particular the campaign will underline the danger to the possibility of forming a right wing government of the Likud gaining seats at Yemina’s expense, by pointing out Netanyahu’s record of having brought in centrist and left-wing parties as senior coalition partners.After the 2009 election Netanyahu brought in Labor to his coalition, after the 2013 elections he formed a government with the centrist parties of Tzipi Livni’s Hatnua and Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid, while after the election of April this year he tried to woo then Labor head Avi Gabbay; albeit after he had run of options on the right.The main narrative thrust of Yamina’s campaign will be that in order to guarantee a right wing government, right wing voters should vote for Yemina so that Likud will be pulled to the right, instead of allowing Netanyahu to veer leftwards towards the center.Another party source said that a separate theme of the campaign will be to warn right wing voters of the possibility that Netanyahu may give in to any demands from US President Donald Trump for concessions in response to the release of his long-awaited “deal of the century” peace plan for the conflict with the Palestinians.Trump said on Sunday that he is likely to roll out his plan after the September election.“We want to prevent Netanyahu turning left, or from folding to Trump to an agreement that endangers the settlements,” said the source.“The central goal is to protect our base and stop Netanyahu drinking our mandates, but it is also focused on bringing in new voters from the broader public on the right who admire Shaked,” he said.The source said that Yemina did not intend to initiate an offensive against Netanyahu, but that it would respond in kind if he opens up his traditional last-minute campaign aimed at getting the vote of the religious right.“If they take off their gloves we will know how to respond,” he said.

