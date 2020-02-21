Yeruham promotes construction of vaccine production facility

Yeruham Local Council head Tal Ohana is lobbying the investment authority of the ministries of Economy, Health and Finance to establish a facility in Yeruham for the production of vaccines that will be based on the city’s advanced pharmaceutical industry. Inquiries have been made to leading international companies in this field, such as Abbot, Sequirus and Biondvax.
“The initiative to establish a vaccine facility in Yeruham ,” said Ohana, “is a continuation of a focused development process in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals in Yeruham. In recent years, this industry has been the biggest growth engine in Yeruham, being an export-based industry that has been able to increase profitability as well as the number of employees. These existing assets will accelerate the establishment of the plant and influence the local economy, as well as the ability of the country to protect itself in the event of the spread of viruses.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already decided to establish a vaccine production facility in Israel and is currently conducting a process of preparing infrastructure, along with locating a successful international corporation to create a local partnership. Ohana recently approached the president of Perrigo’s international division, who agreed to help locate an international corporation that will enter as a partner in establishing the plant. "Our advantages in the area of human capital – including dozens of PhDs among the local residents – existing research and development units, affordable and available industrial areas in a dedicated biotechnology and pharmacy complex, significant state benefits and easing of local regulatory restrictions will ensure success," Ohana added.