Yeruham promotes construction of vaccine production facility

Yeruham Local Council head Tal Ohana is lobbying the investment authority of the ministries of Economy, Health and Finance to establish a facility in Yeruham for the production of vaccines that will be based on the city’s advanced pharmaceutical industry. Inquiries have been made to leading international companies in this field, such as Abbot, Sequirus and Biondvax.

“The initiative to establish a vaccine facility in Yeruham ,” said Ohana, “is a continuation of a focused development process in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals in Yeruham. In recent years, this industry has been the biggest growth engine in Yeruham, being an export-based industry that has been able to increase profitability as well as the number of employees. These existing assets will accelerate the establishment of the plant and influence the local economy, as well as the ability of the country to protect itself in the event of the spread of viruses.”