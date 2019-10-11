Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yisrael Beytenu asks Likud to negotiate

Oded Forer, Yisrael Beytenu faction chairman, sent a formal letter to Yariv Levin, in which he said that negotiations are necessary to solve the various issues Israel is facing

By
October 11, 2019 10:20
Yisrael Beytenu leader MK Avigdor Liberman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Yisrael Beytenu leader MK Avigdor Liberman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Yisrael Beytenu faction chairman Oded Forer sent a formal letter to the head of the Likud's coalition negotiating team Yariv Levin on Friday, asking for negotiations on the policy guidelines for the next government.

Forer, who would head Yisrael Beytenu's negotiating team, asked to meet with Levin's team. He asked for a "serious and deep" discussion on socioeconomic, diplomatic and security issues, as well as matters of religion and state.

"The need for a national unity government, along with the many challenges it would have to face, require us to act immediately in order to advance the issue," Forer wrote.

Environmental Protection Minister Ze'ev Elkin, who is a member of the Likud's negotiating team, told KAN Radio on Friday morning that he believed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would only return his mandate to form a government to President Rivlin when he saw that it was impossible to build a coalition.

Elkin estimated that Netanyahu would only come to that conclusion just ahead of his October 24 deadline to return the mandate.


