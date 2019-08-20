Yisrael Beytenu strongly deny circumcision ban accusation

Fake news is threatening the upcoming elections in Israel - Yisrael Beytenu have been accused of planning to ban circumcision - a central ceremony in the Jewish faith.



The Yisrael Beytenu Party, led by Avigdor Liberman, responded: " Yisrael Beytenu would like to make it clear that the information shared on the internet is incorrect. Yisrael Beytenu respects Jewish tradition, yet opposes religious coercion. "

The tweet above posted from a fake Likud supporters account says: " This is what Liberman does to Judaism? He wants to wipe out Judaism, Is he certainly a Jew? To stop circumcision - Who does he think he is? He should be ashamed of himself - He wants to get rid of Shabbat, the rabbinical court and the institution of marriage. Why not just get rid of Judaism itself!"The party says it intends on filing a complaint to the police for this fake news: " Yisrael Beytenu will fight against this piece of fake news which was spread on the internet."Yisrael Beytenu said that it believes the source of this fake news are Likud supporters - on the top of the Tweet,

