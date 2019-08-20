Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yisrael Beytenu strongly deny circumcision ban accusation

Yisrael Beytenu have said that they believe the source of this fake news are Likud supporters.

By
August 20, 2019 10:12
1 minute read.
Fake Tweet - Yisrael Beytenu fake news claim

Fake Tweet - Yisrael Beytenu fake news claim. (photo credit: screenshot)

Fake news is threatening the upcoming elections in Israel - Yisrael Beytenu have been accused of planning to ban circumcision - a central ceremony in the Jewish faith.

The Yisrael Beytenu Party, led by Avigdor Liberman, responded: " Yisrael Beytenu would like to make it clear that the information shared on the internet is incorrect. Yisrael Beytenu respects Jewish tradition, yet opposes religious coercion. "


Fake Tweet - Yisrael Beytenu fake news claim (Credit: Screenshot)

The tweet above posted from a fake Likud supporters account says: " This is what Liberman does to Judaism? He wants to wipe out Judaism, Is he certainly a Jew? To stop circumcision - Who does he think he is? He should be ashamed of himself - He wants to get rid of Shabbat, the rabbinical court and the institution of marriage. Why not just get rid of Judaism itself!"

The party says it intends on filing a complaint to the police for this fake news: " Yisrael Beytenu will fight against this piece of fake news which was spread on the internet."

Yisrael Beytenu said that it believes the source of this fake news are Likud supporters - on the top of the Tweet,


August 20, 2019
Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib respond to Palestinian LGBTQ ban

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

