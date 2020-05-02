Coronavirus patient in his twenties recovers from severe case

A man in his twenties who was hospitalized and intubated while being treated for a serious case of Covid-19 has woken up after testing negatively for the virus for the past week.

Reports of healthy young people with serious cases of coronavirus can be surprising as the majority of critical-condition cases tend to be elderly, or people with a weaker immune systems. The reports of the young man in his twenties who was sedated and intubated while being treated for the virus were no less shocking, which make reports of his awakening and recovery all the more exciting.

The young man was hospitalized several weeks ago in Assuta Medical Center in Ashdod, where he was sedated, intubated and given plasma transfusions, a method used by Israeli healthcare staff to try and boost the immune systems of coronavirus patients.

"The patient showed a slow recovery, and has tested negatively for the virus in the last few days," read a released statement from Assuta Medical Center on Saturday evening. "He has now gained full consciousness, and has been weaned from auxiliary breathing support."

"The patient showed a long and winding course of the coronavirus, with severe pulmonary and renal damage," said Dr. Ami Mayo head of the Assuta's intensive care unit.

"But to our delight he responded well to medical treatment and gradually returned to us. The patient is currently undergoing the rehabilitation phase of the illness," he added.

In addition to his return to consciousness, the young man has been reported to be able to communicate well with his supporting medical staff and his family.