July 04 2018
|
Tammuz, 21, 5778
|
Young man killed in stabbing attack in Beersheba

Police questioning two suspects; one turned himself in.

By
July 4, 2018 14:06
Night falls over Beersheba’s city center, which is quickly becoming a hi-tech hub for Israel

Night falls over Beersheba's city center, which is quickly becoming a hi-tech hub for Israel. (photo credit: BEERSHEBA MUNICIPALITY)

 
A foreign national turned himself in at a police station in Beersheba, following a stabbing incident in the city which resulted in the death of another foreign national on Wednesday.

Th victim of the stabbing, a 29-year-old man, was found wounded and unconscious in the old city of Beersheba.

Magen David Adom paramedic Rafael Hori said: "When we arrived at the scene we saw a 29-year-old man lying in the street next to the building, unconscious with signs of violent violence on his upper body. We carried out a number of medical examinations in order to give him medical treatment but there were no signs of life and we had to pronounce his death."

Police said the nature of the incident was criminal, and they taken two Eritrean suspects, ages 29 and 30, for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.


