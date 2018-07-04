Young man killed in stabbing attack in Beersheba

Night falls over Beersheba’s city center, which is quickly becoming a hi-tech hub for Israel.
(photo credit: BEERSHEBA MUNICIPALITY)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A foreign national turned himself in at a police station in Beersheba, following a stabbing incident in the city which resulted in the death of another foreign national on Wednesday.
Th victim of the stabbing, a 29-year-old man, was found wounded and unconscious in the old city of Beersheba.
Magen David Adom paramedic Rafael Hori said: "When we arrived at the scene we saw a 29-year-old man lying in the street next to the building, unconscious with signs of violent violence on his upper body. We carried out a number of medical examinations in order to give him medical treatment but there were no signs of life and we had to pronounce his death."
Police said the nature of the incident was criminal, and they taken two Eritrean suspects, ages 29 and 30, for questioning.
The investigation is ongoing.