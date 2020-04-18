The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Young man murdered in Tel Aviv hotel, two suspects arrested

The sound of a gunshot was heard at approximately 2 p.m. from room 405 in the hotel.

By TAMAR BEERI  
APRIL 18, 2020 16:06
A police officer updates a criminal report (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
A police officer updates a criminal report
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
A 26-year-old man was shot to death at a hotel in Tel Aviv on Saturday, according to various reports in Israeli media.
Police arrested two men, both in their 30s, for investigations. They are currently being analyzed to see if they were involved in the suspected murder.
According to the known details, the sound of a gunshot was heard at approximately 2 p.m. from room 405 in the hotel, Ynet News reported.
The man was found, after emergency care was called in, by MDA medics in the bathtub of the hotel room. While some Israeli reports claim that he was found with multiple bullet wounds in his upper body, others claim he was found dead with a bleeding injury to the head.
Police found ropes and additional "accessories" in the room upon arrival.


