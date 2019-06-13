Yuval Noah Harari: Historically nudity killed few, zealotry millions

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Ahead of the Tel Aviv Pride Parade, celebrated Israeli author Yuval Noah Harari rejected criticism of the event for its excesses and extravaganza in an interview with the Army Radio on Thursday.



"As a historian, I can say that nudity has killed very few people throughout history; religious extremism has killed millions. Therefore, let's solve this problem first, and then I am committed to facing the problem of people who participate in the Pride Parade shirtless," he said.

Harari's books, including his bestseller "A brief history of humankind," have been translated in over 50 languages and have sold more than twenty million copies worldwide.The author, who is also a tenured professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, told the army radio that being gay has dramatically influenced his worldview, including the way he looks at history and science."When I was a child, I would hear a lot of stories about the fact that the world is divided into boys and girls, and boys like girls, and girls like boys. It took me many years to understand that this is just a story that people found. The reality is completely different," he explained."I learned many things about human suffering that I would not have known otherwise," he added, emphasizing that as a non-believer, he still thought that "even if there is a God, it is certain that he does not punish anyone for love."In summer 2018, Harari came under fire for refusing to participate in an event at the Israeli consulate in Los Angeles.However, in the interview, the historian firmly rejected the accusations of supporting a boycott against Israel."I am very proud to be Israeli, and in all the countries where I am published, including Muslim countries such as Iran, Turkey or the United Arab Emirates, I am presented as an Israeli scholar," he noted."However, I do not want to appear as a representative of a body whose policy advocates restricting freedom of expression," he explained. "I do make a distinction between the country and the government. I am very proud of the country and I am happy to represent it at any opportunity."

