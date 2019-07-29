Zandberg slams Minister Erdan’s gun policy, calls him to ‘save lives’

Tamar Zandberg.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg slammed Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan on Monday following a shooting incident in which a 40-year-old man was gunned down in front of his family during an argument over a parking space in Ramle.
“What else has to happen in order for Minister Erdan and (Justice Minister Amir) Ohana to realize that the policy they push forward, which makes obtaining a gun permit easier, causes these things,” she said on social media.
Israelis who wish to carry a gun must undertake a special exam, pay a large sum of money, and register with the police. Erdan argued in the past that in a country with such unique security concerns such as Israel gun ownership will be a positive thing.
The shooter in the Sunday incident, a man in his seventies, had a permit for the gun he carried and used to shoot his victim.
The victim, Ofir Hisday, was looking after a disabled wife and two daughters with special needs.
Zandberg lauded the efforts of the feminist group “The gun on the kitchen table” that fights for a gun permit reform. On their social media platform, the group said that arming civilians was a “slippery slope” and that no official data existed about the number of times armed civilians had been able to prevent a terror attack.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>