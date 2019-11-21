NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Zeroing in on the Tower

Zero One Digital Festival shows public that technology and art aren’t mutually exclusive

MORDECHAI BRAUNSTEIN’S audiovisual show ‘Water Knives.’ (photo credit: CHEN WAGSHALL)
MORDECHAI BRAUNSTEIN’S audiovisual show ‘Water Knives.’
(photo credit: CHEN WAGSHALL)
The Tower of David, next to the Old City of Jerusalem’s Jaffa Gate, has seen thing or two in its couple of millennia timeline to date.
The location enjoyed a respite from acts of violence, and a cultural renaissance, during the British Mandate, with concerts and exhibitions held there for around 30 years, although, following the War of Independence, it reverted to its previous military role, affording the Jordanian Arab Legion an excellent observation point that overlooked the armistice line into Jewish Jerusalem.
The Jerusalem Citadel, as the spot is otherwise known, resumed its role as a venue for displays of artistic endeavor following the Six Day War. The Tower of David Museum opened with the support of the Jerusalem Foundation in 1989, and music shows across a range of disciplines are now held there around the calendar,
The event on November 27-28 promises to be one of the most adventurous ever held there. The Zero One Digital Festival seems a strange choice for a place so steeped in history, with its state-of-the-art technology, and audiovisual works that are quite simply as far out, and advanced, as you can get.
For those – myself included – who tend to think of hi-tech as a cold, clinical avenue of exploration, Zero One may help to tweak that view. The festival blurb talks about examining “burning issues in digital culture and its manifestations in Jerusalem”, but also goes on to break down the component parts and sentiments, as “memory and forgetfulness, religion and technology, and the ability to comprehend and accept an infinitely documented world while forgiving its injustices.” There’s more: “The festival offers an in-depth look at the human experience in the digital age, by looking at the hidden forces that wield it, at the very spot where zero and one meet.”
OK, so there’s all that titular binary stuff on the basis of which all computers, across their seemingly infinite global reach, operate. But, then, what’s all this business about “memory,” “religion,” injustices?” That doesn’t sound too scientific.
Yair Moss gets that, but also sees the citadel as an appropriate facility for envelope-pushing pursuits. “For us, the tower is an idyllic place for presenting this festival.” Moss, who shares the artistic director’s position with Danielle Zini, says the festival is the culmination of a lengthy process of personal and creative evolution. “I studied audiovisual arts in the Netherlands a decade ago, and I am very much exposed to the work being undertaken in this field around the world.”
Moss has been keeping tabs on developments. “There is a very active scene, around the world, which engages in digital art, audiovisual performances, video installations, interactive installations and everything connected to digital culture.”
Some of the leading exponents of the aforesaid fields will be present and/or exhibiting their work at the Tower of David during the two-day program. The artist roster includes the likes of 37-year-old UK-based Italian artist Davide Quagliola, better known as Quayola, who considers interfaces between definitively incongruous areas. Sounds eminently suitable for a futuristic festival held at such an ancient site.
Quayola scrutinizes the clash and tension, as well as the common ground, between the true and the artificial, the real and the abstract, the old and the new, and the dialogue that takes place between them. He explores these topics through photography, geometric shapes, time-lapse digital sculpture and immersive audiovisual displays and performances.
Los Angeles resident and Turkish media artist Refik Anadol will contribute his high-resolution work Melting Memories to the festival proceedings. This addresses the memory element of the program, and allows members of the public an opportunity to experience the visual, material translation of the process of human memory, and offers a glimpse of the cognitive processes in the human brain.
Anadol worked with the Neuroscape Laboratory of the University of California, amassing data from cognitive processes of the experience of remembering from hundreds of subjects. That formed the basis for generating learning algorithms that created a picture of the mesmerizing wanderings in the human brain from memory to memory.
The festival agenda also features a bunch of live audiovisual performances, including one by Berlin-based Japanese artist Ryoichi Kurokawa. Kurokawa has exhibited at the Venice Biennale, the Tate Modern Museum and the Centre Pompidou in Paris. His work flits between the senses, and examines the modus vivendi that exists between the artificial and the natural worlds. His performance combines works – based on 3D information and photographs – of human architectures, antiquities and nature, and looks at the way the viewer breaks entities down and reconstructs them.
New York resident French digital artist Freeka Tet also looks at the relationship that exists between advanced technological devices and human artistic expression. His Internet Scrapped audiovisual performance utilizes a unique language that incorporates sensors, algorithms, mechanical animation, face-recognition technology, prosthetics, hacking, written code and performance that cross the demarcation line between technical and human-sourced execution.
There will be some homegrown talent on display too, as now Belgian-based Israeli audiovisual artist Ofer Smilansky presents his striking Beastly Tears production. The work is patently designed to heighten the viewer’s senses, and combines spotlights, LEDs and fog machines to create a powerful, emotional experience.
Mordechai Braunstein’s intriguing live audiovisual show, Water Knives, is possibly tailored made for us technophobes. It is based on the scientific field of cymatics, the study of how frequencies and sounds affect matter. Braunstein developed CyMagic, an interactive installation that uses technology to actually show what sounds look like in a physical form. Besides making the ephemeral more tangible, the technology can also benefit hearing impaired people, who will be able to appreciate sound in colors, shapes and rhythms.
The festival agenda also has some panel discussions and lectures, in Hebrew. The Wednesday slot, “The Right to be Remembered, the Right to be Forgotten,” considers how we may be losing the ability to forget and forgive in an age where almost everything is preserved on the Internet. “The Sublime Digital – Art. Religion, Technology” on the morrow, looks at the seemingly incompatible areas of religion, mythology and magic within an advanced technological context.
All of which, as far as Moss is concerned, is really just a matter of going with the local flow. “Specifically in Jerusalem, one of the most religious cities in the world, for us there is a correlation between religion and technology. Both areas have the ability to create some sort of consensus. With religion there is something that takes you to a reality which is sort of nonphysical, with its own mythology. Technology also has that aspect, of transcendence.”
Moss is particularly enamored with works, such as Kurokawa’s, that he feels draw the viewer into inner machinations of the technology. “He opens and stretches domains and, in effect, takes you into man-made spaces and natural spaces.” Having a sense being involved does not, however, give you some insider information about how the whole thing works. “I don’t understand it all, and I’m not really interested in how things work,” Moss notes. It is, he says, about the human experience. “My inner world is fired by what he does.”
That, he posits, is an integral part of the creative process. “Digital artists invest a lot of thought in the viewer. The artists, today, think about how their viewers will experience what they are putting together.” That suggests a user-friendly quality to the works.
Moss is looking forward to more where the inaugural event is coming from, and hopes the festival encourages beneficial practice in the field. “I would definitely like there to be events like this. I would like to advance a healthy technological scene. The whole thing of green thinking in a technological context, especially in Israel where technology is such a substantial resource.”
That, he feels, can be boosted by showing the public that technology and art are not mutually exclusive. “We have to bridge the gap. We need to make sure that artists have the means and tools, and the desire, to engage in these areas. We also need to examine the moral aspects of technological use in Israel. These are questions which I think are hardly raised, but they are crucial.”
One wonders what Herod, the Crusaders and the early Ottomans would have made of all of that.
For tickets and more information about the Zero One Digital Festival: *2884 and https://www.tod.org.il/zero-one/



Tags Israel music art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Editor's notes: A grand gesture – for now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu, it's time to step down - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach No Holds Barred: Lindsey Graham blocks recognition of Armenian Genocide By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by