NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post Documetary life in Israel

Does Halacha approve of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising?

Are military actions likely to result in death 'brave', or should the preservation of life take priority?

Captured Jews pulled out of Warsaw Ghetto bunkers are led by German Waffen SS soldiers to 'Umschlagplatz,' the assembly point for deportation. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Captured Jews pulled out of Warsaw Ghetto bunkers are led by German Waffen SS soldiers to 'Umschlagplatz,' the assembly point for deportation.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
In a previous column, we discussed a debate between rabbis Shlomo Goren and Moshe Tzvi Neria regarding the propriety of the mass suicide that allegedly took place at Masada by Jewish rebels to avoid capture by the Romans. Whereas Goren saw this as a case of laudable bravery, Neria condemned it as going against the Jewish ethos of always trying to preserve life and allowing survivors to transmit Judaism on to the next generation.
Hovering over this particular debate, however, was the ongoing discussion within Israeli society over the legacy of the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising and the question of fighting in futile battles that will inevitably be lost.
In the early years of the state, many Israelis saw this rebellion as exemplifying the “new Jew,” brave and fierce. The calendar date chosen to remember the Shoah, significantly called Holocaust and Heroism Remembrance Day, was chosen because it was close to the date of the outbreak of the ghetto rebellion.
Even then, however, some did not see the revolt as a model to emulate. The poet Natan Alterman, for example, argued that any quixotic mission that did not save lives was wrong because it deprived ghetto residents of any opportunity to survive, as others did in other locations.
One might say, in fact, that Alterman’s argument was in line with the model of R. Yohanan Ben-Zakai, the famed first-century Sage who surrendered to the Romans and revitalized Judaism in Yavne, in contrast with the zealots who died in Jerusalem and Masada.
As Yechezkel Lichtenstein and Hava Eshkoli have separately shown, even during World War II, rabbis in Palestine were divided over the wisdom of the rebellion. Rabbi Moshe Blau, one of the leaders of Agudath Israel and an anti-Zionist, deemed the rebellion an act of mass suicide. He further condemned the ghetto fighters for issuing a death sentence to other ghetto residents who may have held out hope for salvation. His passionate statement was issued in response to another Agudath Israel activist, Binyamin Mintz, who expressed dismay over the lack of open support for the brave rebellion.
Religious Zionist circles were more sympathetic to the rebellion and certainly joined with others in mourning the loss of these Jews. Nonetheless, some expressed reservations about a trend of turning death in battle into the only model of sanctifying the name of God (kiddush Hashem). Many rabbis were insistent that those who died passively were no less holy martyrs than those who died in rebellion. Neria, furthermore, expressed concern that some residents of the ghetto could have survived the war, which would have been of greater value to the Jewish collective than everyone dying in defiance of the Germans.
The concerns of figures like Alterman and Neria notwithstanding, this criticism seems misplaced. It is true, as Rabbi Yehuda Gershuni has argued, that there is no requirement to fight a hopeless battle. This was claimed by the medieval commentator Gersonides, who noted that biblical figures would not initiate battles unless they believed they’d be victorious. Nonetheless, the members of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, who had already seen 300,000 residents deported to Treblinka in 1942, reasonably feared that they would share the same fate. Two of the few survivors, Simcha Rotem and Marek Edelman, later told a prominent Holocaust historian, “Death was a given. How to live was not.” Accordingly, the dilemma in their eyes was whether to die passively or actively. It is undoubtedly correct that being killed by passive resistance does not make one’s death any less glorious. Standing up as a Jew, in life and in death, is always meritorious. Nonetheless, the uprising was a significant event because it created (or rejuvenated) another model of martyrdom: fighting against the enemy until one’s death.
Today we know that this sentiment was expressed by the leading Torah scholar within the Warsaw Ghetto, Rabbi Menachem Zemba. As Dr. Chaim Shalem has shown, leading intellectuals and rabbis in the ghetto debated the merits of the revolt, with many, secular and religious alike, against the rebellion. Several still believed that it was more appropriate for Jews to die passively or, alternatively, to somehow get miraculously saved. However, Zemba, among others, argued that it had been a mistake for Jews to have let the Germans so easily transport them to Treblinka from the Umschlagplatz (collecting point). At this stage, the remaining Jews needed to fight, which, as he noted, was a new model for “sanctifying the name of God.” Zemba’s position was one of the more influential in convincing the group to fight. While doomed to failure, the rebellion served as a source of inspiration for Jews to take their fate into their own hands.
Good perspective on this question was provided a decade later by Rabbi Yehiel Yaakov Weinberg, who was sent to the Warsaw Ghetto but survived because he was interned alongside Russian prisoners of war. Weinberg strongly chastised those who criticized those who were taken passively, contending that these critics greatly underestimated the physical terror and psychological warfare employed by the Nazis. He further lauded those who were killed after horrific suffering yet had remained stalwart in their faith. At the same time, he saluted all of those brave fighters who somehow found the strength and fortitude to fight back, thereby restoring a sense of national honor.
This perspective avoids the excesses of Zionist bravado, exilic passivity and Masada’s suicidal resolution. While recognizing that all of these martyrs died for our holy religion, it reminds us that when all hope is lost, it’s best to go down swinging.

The writer directs the Tikvah Overseas Students Institute and is a postdoctoral fellow at Bar-Ilan University law school.
www.facebook.com/RabbiShlomoBrody


Tags halacha warsaw ghetto warsaw ghetto uprising survivors
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Gaza report card: Assassination revealed IDF's strengths and weaknesses By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Family treasures, Bar Kochba’s cave and a message in time By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Time isn’t just money,it can be life or death By HILLEL FULD
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one Beyond the red alert By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Stars and sand By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
2 Live Updates: Rockets fly over southern Israel, despite ceasefire
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel
3 Cairo, UN working to halt IDF-Islamic Jihad violence
People run to take cover in Ashkelon after a rocket siren sounded in the city
4 After Gaza rocket fire, Indians tweet #IndiaWithIsrael in show of support
Israeli PM Netanyahu and Indian PM Modi shake hands at a press conference in New Delhi.
5 Bennett's warning to Gaza: Harm us by day, you won't make it through the night
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi [L] with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by