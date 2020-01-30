The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post J-Spot

A birthday as a time of financial reflection

I spent some time looking into the significance or mention of birthdays in Jewish sources.

By AARON KATSMAN  
JANUARY 30, 2020 22:10
Senior citizens participate in laughter yoga in a park in India. (photo credit: AMIT DAVE)
Senior citizens participate in laughter yoga in a park in India.
(photo credit: AMIT DAVE)
Age is a case of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it don’t matter.
– Satchel Paige
It’s birthday season in our family. This week my father turned 90 and my dear wife turned 29 again (they should both live and be well until 120 – though it’s hard to get there when you get stuck at 29!).
For some a birthday is a day of fear, it means one year older. For others, like my father, it’s just another day. Whenever I would call him to wish him a happy birthday I would ask him how he feels, and he would reply, “I feel no different today than I felt yesterday.”
I spent some time looking into the significance or mention of birthdays in Jewish sources. Rabbi Aryeh Leibowitz, in an article where he concludes that there isn’t a whole lot written about the celebration, brings a fascinating citation. “The Talmud Yerushalmi  (Rosh Hashanah 3:8) records that when Amalek came to do battle with the Jewish people, they were careful to have those whose birthday it was, fight on the front lines. The commentator Korban Edah explains that on one’s birthday, he has a special mazal (luck) that may be helpful in an otherwise risky situation.”
Does that mean that you should run out and buy a lottery ticket on your big day? I wouldn’t recommend it. Aside from it being a day of “luck,” birthdays are often used as a time for personal reflection. Obviously Yom Kippur and Rosh Hashanah get the headlines when it comes to inner reflection. But a birthday is a great time to reflect as well. The older you get the more you tend to look back on the past.
The problem that I see with others as they look back and focus on the “what could have been” they stop there and get depressed, instead of learning from the past to better their future. It should be a constructive exercise. Not a time to beat yourself up. Look back and focus on what went wrong and then make appropriate changes going forward.
Writing about the significance of a birthday, Simon Jacobson of Chabad.org says, “It is also an occasion to rethink your life: How great is the disparity between what I have accomplished and what I can accomplish?
“How can I strengthen the thread that connects my outer life and my inner life? A birthday can also teach us the concept of rebirth. To recall our birth is to recall a new beginning. No matter how things went yesterday, or last year, we always have the capacity to try again.”
When it comes to money people often tell me that had they done such and such they would be millionaires by now. If all you do is look back with regret, it’s going to be hard to solve problems moving forward. Personally, I can admit that had I followed my instincts and bought two specific stocks, I wouldn’t be writing this column anymore. I’d be sitting on an island sipping a drink with an umbrella in it. Now I can sit and cry about it and accomplish nothing or learn from my mistakes, understand what I did wrong, and if the same type of opportunity comes along pounce on it.
Change is worth it
No one says that change is easy. But just because you have lived a certain way financially for decades doesn’t mean that you can’t change. Start making smart financial decisions. If you live in financial chaos and feel that you’re being pulled in many directions and sinking into debt, take control of your situation, start to make financial order and get on a budget.
It’s okay to say no sometimes. Yes, you may seem like the bad-guy for telling your kids that you can’t buy them a smartphone or an Xbox, but you need to have the confidence that by saying no, you are immediately improving your family’s financial situation. Some sacrifice today will enable you to live comfortably in the future.
If you don’t have the money, don’t make the purchase. You can’t buy what you can’t afford. No justifications or rationalizations.
Look forward as well. You need to define your goals. Where do you want to be in five to 10 years? Goal-setting is imperative to improving your financial lot. It helps you move in the right direction. Even if you don’t reach your goal, by getting part of the way to the end, you, by definition, improve your situation.
Use your birthday to reset your financial life. If you need a bit of help, speak with a financial professional.
Daddy, remember that 90 is the new 60. Dear wife, 29 is the new 29?
Happy birthday to you both!
Aaron Katsman is the author of Retirement GPS: How to Navigate Your Way to A Secure Financial Future with Global Investing. www.gpsinvestor.com; aaron@lighthousecapital.co.il.


Tags Israel Judaism Yom Kippur
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting the conversation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi Trump's peace plan is a realistic vision By ODED REVIVI
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
4 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
5 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by