Adam Sandler eulogizes Cameron Boyce

Adam Sandler expressed his sorrow over the untimely death of Disney star Cameron Boyce at the age of 20. Sandler had worked with Boyce on the 2010 movie Grown Ups and its 2013 sequel, in which Boyce played his son.
Best known for starring in the television series Jessie, Boyce reportedly died from a seizure due to a medical condition.
“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around,” Sandler tweeted. “Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”
Sandler will star in the upcoming crime film Uncut Gems by Josh and Benny Safdie, American Jewish brothers of Syrian descent, and executive produced by Martin Scorsese. Sandler plays a debt-ridden jewelry store owner in Manhattan’s diamond district who must find a quick way to pay back all he owes. Idina Menzel and LaKeith Stanfield will co-star.
The diamond district had a starring role in a tense chase scene in the 1976 Dustin Hoffman drama Marathon Man, with Laurence Olivier as a former Nazi, but hasn’t been seen much in films since.
