After nine years, McDonald’s is back at Ben Gurion

The original Big Mac is back at Ben Gurion airport. After nine years, McDonald’s re-opened its flagship store in the duty-free area of Terminal 3 on Wednesday. The fast-food giant originally opened at the airport in 2004 but lost the bid to its Israeli rival Burger Ranch in 2011. The company said in a statement that for the first time in the world, the restaurant offers several self-ordering kiosks spread around the airport, to allow both passengers and workers in a hurry to place their order in advance. The kiosks accept both credit cards and cash, and in the future will also take dollars and euros.McDonald’s at Ben Gurion is unique also for another reason: in November, it was announced that the fast-food obtained the seal of rabbinic approval to provide kosher food and be open on Shabbat while not violating any Shabbat laws or prohibitions, in one of the first times that the Chief Rabbinate, through its national supervision division, gave approval for its kashrut supervision in a restaurant that is open on Shabbat.According to the agreement, the facility works on the basis of a kosher hotel, so that the food is cooked before Shabbat and reheated in an oven, and the staff is not Jewish.Another McDonald’s branch is already operating at Terminal 1, although because of the terms of the id, it is not allowed to sell burgers. A third McDonald’s restaurant is expected to open soon in the Sky Hall at Terminal 3 as well.