The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post J-Spot

Bollywood's first gay romantic comedy banned in UAE

"The film will not be screened in theatres in the predominantly Muslim UAE, a desert country of around 10 million people where gay sex is illegal," said filmmaker Hitesh Kewalya.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 21, 2020 18:27
Leora Ruben, Mayan Sanlar, Avishai Mazgaonkar and Oved Gadkar bring a little Bollywood to Jerusalem as part of their Birthright trip from India. (photo credit: ISRAEL EXPERIENCE)
Leora Ruben, Mayan Sanlar, Avishai Mazgaonkar and Oved Gadkar bring a little Bollywood to Jerusalem as part of their Birthright trip from India.
(photo credit: ISRAEL EXPERIENCE)
A major Bollywood gay film has been banned in the conservative United Arab Emirates (UAE), home to a sizeable South Asian community, the director said on Friday as his new movie hit theatres in India.
Touted as India's first gay male romantic comedy, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" ("Be Extra Careful About Marriage") stars popular actor Ayushmann Khurrana as an openly gay man, who battles traditional attitudes to be with his boyfriend.
The film will not be screened in theatres in the predominantly Muslim UAE, a desert country of around 10 million people where gay sex is illegal, said filmmaker Hitesh Kewalya.
"Yes, it's banned," he told Reuters by text message, adding that he had no further details about the move.
"I am just happy and proud that I live in a country where homosexuality has been decriminalized and we are able to make and watch films like these in a commercial space."
Regulators in the UAE could not be reached for comment on Friday.
India scrapped a ban on gay sex in September 2018.
The move paved the way for more depictions of LGBT+ people in cinema and television including gay men on dating shows and drag queens in singing competitions.
Bollywood films are popular in the UAE, home to nearly 4 million Indian migrants many of whom work in construction.
The UAE - and Dubai specifically - is a globalised hub for tourism and trade and seen as more tolerant than other parts of the Gulf.
In deeply conservative Saudi Arabia, movie theatres were opened in 2018 after a nearly 40-year-ban.
The UAE censors or bans films to varying degrees, which it deems offensive to social, moral and religious values.
Openly gay performers, including singer George Michael, have played concerts in the UAE. But in 2016 the country, along with Qatar, Oman, Bahrain Jordan and Kuwait, banned from cinemas "The Danish Girl," a movie about an artist who undergoes gender reassignment surgery.
"Lamhaa", a Bollywood film focusing on the insurgency in Kashmir - a disputed Himalayan region between India and Pakistan - was banned in the UAE in 2010.


Tags Gay Pride LGBT film UAE gay censorship
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Adva Center: Israel's economic growth doesn't benefit most citizens By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Iran blacklisted by 200 member nations of Financial Action Task Force
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in Hyderabad, India, February 15, 2018
3 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
4 Israeli that returned from coronavirus cruise ship tests positive
Coronavirus quarantine ward at Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan
5 Relationship between humans and dogs built on love, not training – study
A puppy is shown looking up. Studies have shown that oxytocin levels spike when humans and their dogs gaze into each others' eyes
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by