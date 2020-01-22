Fauda writer and director sign TV deals

Amir Mann, a writer on Fauda, and Assaf Bernstein, who was one of Fauda ’s directors, just signed deals for different television series.

Mann will be working on a show called Band of Spies, an international coproduction about Mossad agents who track down the Palestinian terror group Black September after the terrorist attack that killed 11 Israelis at the 1972 Munich Olympics. Like Fauda, the series will showcase the points of view of both the Mossad agents and their targets.

Israeli media group Ananey Communications and its subsidiary Nutz are developing and co-producing the show, along with the international companies Reel One Entertainment and Capa Drama.

Mann wrote season two of Fauda and also directed executive produced Greenhouse Academy for Netflix

Orly Atlas-Katz, CEO of Ananey, said: "This is another step in establishing the position of Ananey Communications in the international arena as a content producer and exporter. We are delighted to be joined by Reel One Entertainment and Capa Drama and through this collaboration to give an outlet to the very talented filmmakers working in Israel. "

Osnat Saraga, who heads Nutz Productions, said: "We are excited about collaborating with Amir Mann, one of the most talented storytellers currently working in the industry. We are passionate about working alongside Capa Drama and Reel One Entertainment, two content companies that we greatly admire, and the opportunity to unveil this true and amazing Israeli story to viewers across the world."

Bernstein will executive produce and direct El Medico, a new fact-based series about a drug kingpin who becomes a government agent and takes down narco-terrorist groups, it was announced at the conference of NATPE, the National Association of Television Program Executives, in Miami on Tuesday. Academy Award-nominated producer Michael Nozik, who made The Motorcycle Diaries, will partner with Bernstein on the show.

The Mediapro Studio and Paraiso Pictures, both Spanish companies, announced a co-production agreement to make El Medico.