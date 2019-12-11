The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Frank Sinatra's Golden Globe for promoting Jewish equality to be auctioned

“Sinatra's advocacy continues to be tremendously relevant in light of current global affairs," said auction owner Nate Sanders

By AARON REICH  
DECEMBER 11, 2019 03:00
Frank Sinatra's 1945 Golden Globe award. The plaque reads: "To FRANK SINATRA / For the Picture With the Best / International Feeling Produced in / 1945 / Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association.” (photo credit: Courtesy)
Frank Sinatra's 1945 Golden Globe award. The plaque reads: "To FRANK SINATRA / For the Picture With the Best / International Feeling Produced in / 1945 / Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association.”
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The first Golden Globe Award won by Frank Sinatra is slated to be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders Auctions on Friday, the auction house said in a press release.
Sinatra won the award in 1945 in the category of "Promoting International Understanding" for his short film The House I live In, which promoted Jewish tolerance. It was the first film to win the award.
The short film, which spans 10 minutes and was written by Albert Maltz, depicts Sinatra convincing a group of boys to stop bullying another boy, who happens to be Jewish.
"Do you know what this wonderful country is made of?" Sinatra says to the boys. "It's made up of 100 different kinds of people, and 100 different ways of talking, and 100 different ways of going to church. But they're all American ways."
A long-time advocate of tolerance and equality, Sinatra was a major force behind desegregation, with him and his famous Rat Pack boycotting hotels, casinos and other venues that prohibited black customers and performers.
This tolerance included Jews as well – in fact, he even owned a kippah. When he heard about the Nazi regime's treatment of Jews in Europe, Sinatra sent hundreds of medallions engraved with Saint Christopher and the Star of David to US troops in Europe. And in 1943, he joined the nation-wide tour of the "We Will Never Die" pageant, which was dedicated to the millions of Jews murdered.
“Sinatra's advocacy continues to be tremendously relevant in light of current global affairs," said auction owner Nate Sanders. "They represent an ongoing important cultural and political discussion.” 
The announcement comes in the wake of the recent announcement of this year's Golden Globe nominees, which includes big name nominations like Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit. However, there are also nominations that reflect the diverse and equal plurality that Sinatra championed, including Jewish-themed comedies The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Kominsky Method, as well as nominees focusing on Jewish characters such as The Spy and Russian Doll.
Out of all the awards Sinatra accumulated in his career, this is the only one up for auction, with the vast majority of them being displayed at the University of Southern California's Frank Sinatra Hall.
Bidding begins at $50,000.
Hannah Brown contributed to this report.


