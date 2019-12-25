Gal Gadot to co-produce film adaptation of book banned in Israel

World-famous Israeli actress Gal Gadot has captured the eyes and hearts of audiences all over the world in her critically acclaimed portrayal of Wonder Woman, and became a symbol of pride for the State of Israel.However, the source material for her next project may be seen as more controversial with the Israeli government. Partnering with Keshet International through their production company Pilot Wave, Gadot and her husband Jason Varsano will be co-producing a cinematic adaptation of the 2014 Hebrew novel Borderlife by Israeli author Dorit Rabinyan, Variety reported.The novel, which focuses on a forbidden relationship between an Israeli woman and a Palestinian man that meet in New York, was at the center of controversy when then-education minister Naftali Bennett banned it from school reading lists.This, ironically, caused the book to spike in sales domestically.However, the premise is not anything particularly groundbreaking. For example, Adam Sandler's 2008 comedy film You Don't Mess with the Zohan, featured a comedic take on a similar premise, and didn't experience any such controversy when it was released.Pilot Wave is a relatively new production company. Its first project slated for release is a historical thriller about Irena Sendler (played by Gadot), a woman that rescued thousands of children during the Holocaust.Gadot recently wrapped up filming on a cinematic adaptation of Agatha Christie's mystery novel Death on the Nile and is slated to start filming the film Red Notice alongside Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.