Hillary Clinton brought to tears by Yiddish 'Fiddler on the roof' show

“I just can’t tell you how extraordinary this made me feel,” Clinton said. “In and of itself, it’s such an incredible production, but as we were just saying, given the time, and everything that’s going on, you just want everybody in the world to see this and to feel it and to relate to it and to empathize with it and to cry at the end, like I did. So, maybe we can bring back some of that empathy and understanding that is just being squeezed away. And we can’t let that happen. So, thank you all.”

Nick Raynor, an actor in the cast, posted a photo on his Instagram of Clinton meeting the performers and writing, “with tears in her eyes, she proclaimed how important and beautiful this message & show truly is. Thank you Hillary for spending your time with us.”

