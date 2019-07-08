Israeli fencer wins bronze at ‘university Olympics’

Israel's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli epee-fencer Nickol Tal has won a bronze medal at the 30th Summer Universiade, which is taking place in Naples Italy between July 3 and July 14.
For relevance and number of participants, the Universiade, also known as ‘World University Games’ is just second to the Olympic Games. The event is organized by the International University Sports Federation (FISU).
Tal, who lost 15-8 to French Alexandra Louis-Marie in the semifinal round, merited the bronze with Italy’s Roberta Marzani. Louis Marie won the gold after defeating Russia’s Evgeniya Zharkova 15-12.
The twelve-day Summer Universiade competition program includes fifteen compulsory sports, including swimming, athletics, archery, artistic gymnastics and basketball.
