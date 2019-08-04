Israeli series, 'False Flag', to be remade by Apple TV

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The gripping, torn-from-the-headlines Israeli series, False Flag (in Hebrew, Kfulim), will be remade by Apple TV, according to a report from Deadline.



The site said that Apple TV will present this adaptation on its streaming service. False Flag is a prize-winning Hebrew-language TV series, which was created by Amit Cohen and Maria Feldman, and produced by Keshet International.

Both of the two seasons that have already aired in Israel of False Flag and the upcoming third season are based on true incidents that were widely reported in the news. Each season is a stand-alone drama with only a few characters appearing in all seasons.The first season of False Flag, which first aired on Israel’s Channel 2 in 2015, was inspired by the 2010 assassination of a Hamas official in Dubai where the killers took on the identities of Europeans who apparently had no connection to the incident. Images of the passports of these Europeans were broadcast on news media all over the world. In False Flag, five Israelis, from very different backgrounds, wake up to discover their faces all over the news and struggle to prove they had no connection to the killing —but are they all really as innocent as they claim? And can those who truly are innocent trust the Mossad to protect them? That’s the premise of that season.The first season, which won the Grand Prize at Series Mania, aired on Hulu in the US and on Fox International Channels in many countries. A Russian adaptation is already in the works.The second season of the show, which was shown in Israel on Channel 2 and the Mako website, is a thriller about three people accused of participating in a terror attack — the detonation of explosives at the dedication of a joint Turkish/Israeli oil venture, which kills several people and wounds a female government minister clearly modeled on Minister of Culture Miri Regev — and how the accusations against these seemingly model citizens affect their friends and families.The stars playing the three accused — Moran Rosenbatt as a formerly ultra-Orthodox woman who is a lesbian and works for the oil company; Yousef “Joe’” Sweid whose character’s cover is that he in in hi-tech; and Neta Riskin, supposedly an ordinary mom who works as a tour guide — attended a sold-out screening of the opening episodes at the Berlin International Film Festival last February. Feldman, series writer Leora Kamenetzky, and the director, Oded Ruskin, also attended.

