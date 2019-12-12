The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post J-Spot

It’s all just music for Etty BenZaken

Versatile singer takes leave as soloist to concentrate on wide range of artistic endeavors

By BARRY DAVIS  
DECEMBER 12, 2019 22:04
ETTY BENZAKEN (photo credit: JALE ARDITTI)
ETTY BENZAKEN
(photo credit: JALE ARDITTI)
In my early days as a jazz reporter I occasionally had a finger or two wagged in my direction – albeit generally via the telephone – when I talked to artists in terms of genres and subgenres. I would ask them about swing, bebop, cool, or any of the various jazz styles. They, particularly the older crowd, would say: Hey man! It’s all just music.”
That was a valuable lesson for me, and one which Etty BenZaken took onboard a long time ago. The 56-year-old multidisciplinary artist would probably go a step further and exclaim: “It’s all just art.”
Today (December 13, at 1 p.m.) BenZaken will take her leave of the stage as a leading vocalist when she performs in the Zucker Hall of Hechal Hatarbut in Tel Aviv. She is, of course, far too young to retire and says she will continue with all kinds of other creative projects, including with the Modalius Ensemble, the troupe she founded together with professional and real-life partner, composer and conductor Eitan Steinberg.
The ensemble is categorized as “a classic-ethnic group that brings together prominent Israeli musicians, each specializes in a different musical style – from Middle Eastern ethnic music to contemporary concert music, from Early Music to jazz.”
In fact there seem to be no limits to BenZaken’s fields of interest and activity. In any given concert she might sing a Baroque composition, followed by an Arabic folk song, a Ladino air, a pop-inflected Israeli number and some feral vocal calisthenics that run a broad emotional gamut, often seasoned with some theatrical movements. Then there are her literary skills. With three tomes penned to date, BenZaken has proven to be as adept with the written word as she is with the sung and intoned variety. Her most recent book, The Box of Voices: Essays of a Multidisciplinary Artist, which came out earlier this year, is a masterly portrayal of the quintessential artist, and all that implies.
Oh yes, there are also BenZaken’s endeavors as a writer, director of design of music-theater productions and chamber operas, her work in the plastic arts – including creations in fabrics, contributions to installations and to various staged performances – and workshops she presents for Jewish and Arab students on folklore as an intercultural bridge. No wonder she is taking a step back from regular performances.
However impressive, say, a singer’s voice is, there is far more to his or her delivery than the sum of their technical skills and the way they manage to manipulate their vocal cords. The latter physiological factor gets a generous mention in the book, but BenZaken also talks about her Egyptian and Turkish grandparents, and the melee of languages her receptive infant ears caught at home.
IN THE Box of Voices BenZaken also enlightens the non-musician reader about some of the complex logistics and emotional trials and tribulations she has experienced during her three decade-plus career. All of that contributed to the decision to adopt more of a back seat on the performance front, and the wish to devote more time and energy to behind-the-scenes work. She is hardly ready for the tweed jacket and slipper circuit.
“I am retiring from this aspect of the concert soloist, of this format of a full concert, which I have been doing for the past decade,” she explains. “That is, the type of concert in which I am the soloist, from start to finish, with our ensemble. So that aspect is going, but there are plenty of other things to do,” she adds with a laugh. “I will carry on leading the Modalius Ensemble in other ways, on the creative side and as a curator, but not as the solo vocalist.”
The stage’s loss is due to be the art form’s gain. “I like those athletes who quit at the top,” she adds. “I think that is the right thing to do. You still have a lot of strength and energy to change things and to do other stuff, rather than gradually and painfully ebbing away and being less good at what you do.”
BenZaken has been aiming for artistic excellence for many a moon now, although her initial musical steps were in a different line of expression.
“I started on piano, at Thelma Yellin [High School of the Arts, in Givatayim], but I quickly began learning to sing, with Gilah Yaron who was then a very active singer.” Developing her vocal abilities became BenZaken’s primary interest. “After a brief stint in the army I went to the Academy [of Music and Dance in Jerusalem] to studying singing.”
The decision to enroll at the academy was partly due to Yaron’s presence there too, although things changed mid-academic flight.
“I didn’t complete my degree. I met a voice teacher called Lucia Vasilopolo. She no longer teaches, as she became very religious.” That was a profound game changer for BenZaken, on all sorts of levels. “She changed my life. She came from Romania, and she taught a very special technique of voice training for actors and singers. Back then I had a lot of problems with my breathing. I suffered from asthma and bronchitis, and a whole bunch of things.”  
Vasilopolo put her through her paces, and then some, but it did the trick.
“Lucia’s method was very physical. Every class was just doing breathing exercises. It took a few months until she finally heard me sing some repertoire, and she began to guide me through some repertoire.” It was a matter of ensuring the infrastructure was in sufficiently good shape before the musical skills, per se, received any honing. “She believed that you had to build up an instrument, a musical instrument, and if the instrument is good you can sing in any style you want.”
THE ROMANIAN got that one right, and BenZaken went on to wend her creative path through a multifarious array of works, formats, styles and genres, and disciplines.
“I don’t make do with my own backyard, and I really enjoy collaborating with others,” she declares. “For example, there is an exhibition, by Adva Drori, at the Gallery for Contemporary Art in Kiryat Tivon.” It is a very emotive showing which touches on the open wounds of former kibbutzniks who slept in communal children’s houses with little or no access to their parents. Some came out of that arrangement unscathed but many attest to emotional scars they bear to this day. “I created a soundtrack to the exhibition,” BenZaken continues. “I like collaborating with artists from different fields and, of course, with Eitan.”
Steinberg has been a mainstay of BenZaken’s career and life for over 30 years and, together, they created and performed numerous works.
“I met Eitan in the same year I met Lucia, at the end of ’85 early ’86. It was a very meaningful encounter for both of us, although we didn’t get married until 1992.”
Tying the knot may have taken a while, but their artistic coalescence was rapid. “We connected musically from the get go,” she says, even though it was seemingly a coming together of different worlds. “Our record and cassette collections, then, seemed to incorporate different extremes. On the one hand there were contemporary things, like [20th-century Italian composer] Luciano Berio, [now 77-year-old American director, vocalist, filmmaker and choreographer] Meredith Monk and, on the other hand, there were ethnic recordings, recordings of Radio France which you could buy in record stores, field recordings of all sorts of peoples in different languages. Eitan and I shared that passion for the most folklore and raw music. It wasn’t world music – gift-wrapped in the way we are used to today. They were authentic recordings. We also liked experimental music made with Western concert instruments. That was a very different world of sound.”
All the above tastes and interests, and many more that have evolved over their years together, have found their way into BenZaken and Steinberg’s voluminous eclectic output. They are also reflected in today’s set list, which takes in work by Steinberg, 71-year-old Georgian-born Israeli composer Josef Bardanashvilli, 20th-century American composer and philosopher John Cage, 73-year-old Greek composer Georges Aperghis, “and many love songs from around the world, in a variety of languages.” The latter will be based on Steinberg’s arrangements.
“The concert will offer a flavor of all our various directions,” says BenZaken. “There will, of course, be Eitan’s music. We will perform a very important work of his called Stabat Mater–A Human Prayer, and we will do another of his works called Spinning. The Modalius Ensemble normally has seven players, but there will be 10 of us on stage. This is going to be a real celebration.”
For tickets and more information: 03-620-1185, 077-201-9573 or here.


Tags theater music jazz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fighting antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Note: The immunity election By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word - From rotting bananas to Auschwitz art By LIAT COLLINS
Paul Packer President Trump deserves our thanks for combating antisemitism By PAUL PACKER
Ruthie Blum Beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by