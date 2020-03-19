Jewish astronaut Jessica Meir posts photo of Tel Aviv taken from space

Jewish astronaut Jessica Meir posted on Twitter a photo of Tel Aviv that she took from space.
The usually bustling Israeli city is seen looking desolate amid the spread of the coronavirus. “Gazing down at the city in which my father was raised, I take to heart one of his most uttered expressions, ‘This too shall pass’. Wise words to remember, in both good times and bad. Goodnight #TelAviv #Israel! #GoodnightFromSpace #TheJourney #EarthStrong,” she tweeted Tuesday.
Meir frequently posts photos of Earth taken from the International Space Station, where she has been since late September. In November, she posted a photo of Israel, a tribute to her father.
Meir has participated in the first all-female spacewalk.