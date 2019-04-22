Jewish characters in Spider-Man video game don't work on Shabbat

Rei The amazing Spiderman.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Jewish characters in the popular video game Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 keep Shabbat, a programmer at its creator Insomniac has disclosed.
“This feels like the right time to mention an Easter egg that everyone's passed over so far: these guys don't work on Saturdays!,” Elan Ruskin wrote on Twitter on Friday, including also an image from the game that features Spider-Man and two Orthodox looking men.
In the game and software industry, an Easter egg refers to a surprising hidden feature or an inside joke or message. Spider-Man on PS4 features many, Easter eggs, including a failed marriage proposal.
However, up until now, apparently no user had realized that on Saturdays the kippah-wearing characters present in the game that is set in the streets of New York every other day would disappear.
“Wait how can you tell if it’s Saturday in-game?,” asked a user.
“Real-life Saturday. It checks the clock on your PS4,” Ruskin explained.
