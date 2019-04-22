Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

Jewish characters in Spider-Man video game don't work on Shabbat

On Saturdays the kippah-wearing characters present every other day disappear.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
April 22, 2019 06:55
1 minute read.
Purim costumes

Rei The amazing Spiderman. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 
Jewish characters in the popular video game Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 keep Shabbat, a programmer at its creator Insomniac has disclosed.

“This feels like the right time to mention an Easter egg that everyone's passed over so far: these guys don't work on Saturdays!,” Elan Ruskin wrote on Twitter on Friday, including also an image from the game that features Spider-Man and two Orthodox looking men.

 

In the game and software industry, an Easter egg refers to a surprising hidden feature or an inside joke or message. Spider-Man on PS4 features many, Easter eggs, including a failed marriage proposal.


However, up until now, apparently no user had realized that on Saturdays the kippah-wearing characters present in the game that is set in the streets of New York every other day would disappear.

“Wait how can you tell if it’s Saturday in-game?,” asked a user.

“Real-life Saturday. It checks the clock on your PS4,” Ruskin explained.

