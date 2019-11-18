NYC Conference
Lisa Bonet shares eight thoughts on parenthood

“One of my proudest moments as a mom was when someone asked Nakoa-Wolf, ‘Well, what is life for?’ and he said without missing a beat, ‘To protect Mother Earth, of course.'"

Lisa Bonet (photo credit: Reuters)
Lisa Bonet
(photo credit: Reuters)
Lisa Bonet, daughter of Arlene (née Litman), a Jewish music teacher, first became a mother in 1988, aged 21.
Bonet has three children from her two marriages. She has a daughter, Zoë Kravitz, from her first marriage to Lenny Kravitz and two children - a daughter, Lola Iolani Momoa and son, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa - with husband Jason Momoa.
To mark her birthday, Bonet, has shared eight thoughts about motherhood, which appeared in The Huffpost.
On Becoming A Parent
“Having Zoë saved my life. It was my wake-up call [about growing up]. There were so many things I didn’t want to pass on to her, so I really made a decision to change [into a better person].”
On Parenting Through Divorce
“I didn’t want to pass on those heirlooms and this fresh wound of a divorce. ... I think there are probably times when these thresholds can either sink you, or you can see who you are and rise and dust yourself off.”
On Teaching Her Kids To Care About Nature
“One of my proudest moments as a mom was when someone asked Nakoa-Wolf, ‘Well, what is life for?’ and he said without missing a beat, ‘To protect Mother Earth, of course. But God also wants to play with Mother Earth.’ I just thought, ‘My work is done!’”
On Her Blended Family
“It’s fantastic. It’s full-on family love.”
On Screen Time
“I feel strongly about remaining as media-free as we can. I really want to cultivate my children’s imaginations. I love that they can go off and play for hours making paper airplanes.”
On Beauty Tips For Daughters
“It’s amazing how brows can change your face. I remember my mother was flabbergasted when I came out of the bathroom. I would tell my daughters not to overtweeze ― maybe Zoë did it once ― but you’ve got to let them fly, too.”
On Her Adult Daughter
“She’s awesome. She’s a well-balanced young woman, and so not affected, and deep and funny and thoughtful. I mean, really, for a parent to have a child out in our insane world and not have to worry about her other than the general ‘May she always be protected’ ― in terms of her making decisions for herself, I feel completely at ease with that, and that’s such a great thing.”

On Her Co-Parent
“What’s cool about Jason is that he’s an alpha male who stands for love and family. And to circle back to my own wounds, having an absent father, then to be fully met by a man of that stature is really incredible. Jason embodies a rare form of masculinity in this day and age: He’s a leader, he’s generous. Just in terms of charisma, physique, the right use of power, responsibility, work ethic, you can go down the line.”


