Mayim Bialik embraces modest fashion line in Bet Shemesh

Mayim Bialik embraces modest fashion line.
(photo credit: INSTAGRAM)
Mayim Bialik, the former star of "Blossom," who is best known for her role as neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler on the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," has decided to incorporate her Jewish value-system into a new initiative: supporting businesses that encourage modest dress.
Her Kosher Casual clothing line has a branch in the predominantly Orthodox Israeli city of Bet Shemesh.
Bilaik said she was looking for a new venture with the "Big Bang" series ending in May and she has found a new calling in this interesting project.
Bialik, now 43-years-old and mother of two, grew up in a Reform Jewish community, but moved over to modern Orthodoxy.
This is not the first time Bialik
has publicly supported modest dress.
In a New York Times
op-ed in 2017, she said that she encouraged more conservative attire. This caused a real stir as she was deemed to be judging how women dress and conduct themselves at the height of the #MeToo movement.
“I have decided that my sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with,” she wrote. “I dress modestly.
In an Instagram post on Thursday, she referred to The Kosher Casual clothing line as “one of [her] favorite fashion brands.”
“Kosher Casual specializes in modest clothing,” Bialik said.
“Just because it’s modest doesn’t mean that it’s not hip and modern and good quality,” Bialik said.
Bialik offered fans a discount of 15% on Kosher casuals tops and skirts and crediting the fashion line as “being part of my closet and my life.”
Bialik’s Instagram followers supported and praised her for embracing and supporting modest dress.
“I always loved your modesty,” read one comment.
“This is amazing! I'm not religious but I dress modestly and this website is amazing!” another said.
“There [are] so many companies that push sex in clothes, I’m glad to see modest clothes,” a fan of her wrote. “They’re hard to find.”
“I love you and everything you stand for,” another follower posted. “Thanks for being an awesome human being and an example to the rest of us.”
