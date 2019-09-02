Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Mayim Bialik embraces modest fashion line in Bet Shemesh

“I have decided that my sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with,” she wrote. “I dress modestly," Bialik said in 2017.

By
September 2, 2019 12:28
Mayim Bialik embraces modest fashion line

Mayim Bialik embraces modest fashion line. (photo credit: INSTAGRAM)

Mayim Bialik, the former star of "Blossom," who is best known for her role as neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler on the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," has decided to incorporate her Jewish value-system into a new initiative: supporting businesses that encourage modest dress.

Her Kosher Casual clothing line has a branch in the predominantly Orthodox Israeli city of Bet Shemesh. 



Bilaik said she was looking for a new venture with the "Big Bang" series ending in May and she has found a new calling in this interesting project.

Bialik, now 43-years-old and mother of two, grew up in a Reform Jewish community, but moved over to modern Orthodoxy.

This is not the first time Bialik has publicly supported modest dress.

In a New York Times op-ed in 2017, she said that she encouraged more conservative attire. This caused a real stir as she was deemed to be judging how women dress and conduct themselves at the height of the #MeToo movement.

“I have decided that my sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with,” she wrote. “I dress modestly.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, she referred to The Kosher Casual clothing line as “one of [her] favorite fashion brands.”

“Kosher Casual specializes in modest clothing,” Bialik said.



 “Just because it’s modest doesn’t mean that it’s not hip and modern and good quality,” Bialik said.

Bialik offered fans a discount of 15% on Kosher casuals tops and skirts and crediting the fashion line as “being part of my closet and my life.”

Bialik’s Instagram followers supported and praised her for embracing and supporting modest dress.

“I always loved your modesty,” read one comment.

“This is amazing! I'm not religious but I dress modestly and this website is amazing!” another said.

“There [are] so many companies that push sex in clothes, I’m glad to see modest clothes,” a fan of her wrote. “They’re hard to find.”

“I love you and everything you stand for,” another follower posted. “Thanks for being an awesome human being and an example to the rest of us.”


Related Content

Burning forest is seen during
August 27, 2019
Italian astronaut tweets pictures of Amazon fires from space

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings