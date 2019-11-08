Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Mayim Bialik’s first film to star Dustin Hoffman, Candice Bergen

The film tells the story of a divorced mother navigating difficult family dynamics as she finds love. It will be Bialik’s screenwriting and directing debut.

By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
November 8, 2019 04:23
TV star Mayim Bialik.

TV star Mayim Bialik.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Dustin Hoffman and Candice Bergen are starring in a film to be written and directed by Mayim Bialik.

Actors Olivia Thirlby and Simon Helberg, who appeared in the television series “The Big Bang Theory” together with Bialik, are also set to star in the comedy-drama titled “As Sick As They Made Us,” Deadline reported on Thursday.

The film tells the story of a divorced mother navigating difficult family dynamics as she finds love. It will be Bialik’s screenwriting and directing debut.

Bialik, who is Jewish, is best known for her role as Dr. Amy Farrah Fawler on “The Big Bang Theory,” which concluded in May. She was first launched into stardom at the age of 15 as the title character in the television series “Blossom.”

The divorced mother of two has a doctorate in neuroscience, runs her own website, Grok Nation, and is a best-selling author.


Related Content

Employee tends to medical cannabis plants at Pharmocann, an Israeli medical cannabis company in nort
November 8, 2019
Belgian Jewish baker launches Europe’s first mass-produced cannabis bread

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings