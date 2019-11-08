Mayim Bialik’s first film to star Dustin Hoffman, Candice Bergen

Dustin Hoffman and Candice Bergen are starring in a film to be written and directed by Mayim Bialik.



Actors Olivia Thirlby and Simon Helberg, who appeared in the television series “The Big Bang Theory” together with Bialik, are also set to star in the comedy-drama titled “As Sick As They Made Us,” Deadline reported on Thursday.

The film tells the story of a divorced mother navigating difficult family dynamics as she finds love. It will be Bialik’s screenwriting and directing debut.Bialik, who is Jewish, is best known for her role as Dr. Amy Farrah Fawler on “The Big Bang Theory,” which concluded in May. She was first launched into stardom at the age of 15 as the title character in the television series “Blossom.”The divorced mother of two has a doctorate in neuroscience, runs her own website, Grok Nation, and is a best-selling author.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });